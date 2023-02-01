Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting Arrest, felony Receiving Stolen Property, and felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also known to have removed his ankle monitor, which was placed on him by the Officer of Probation and Parole. The driver was throwing suspected narcotics from the vehicle. The vehicle entered Pettis County traveling at speeds of exceeding 120 miles per hour. Pettis County Deputies were able to stop-stick the vehicle multiple times as it fled northbound from Benton County Deputies on US 65. Pettis County Deputies were able to then join the pursuit line as it continued northbound on US 65 through the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after about an hour of pursuit near Swope Road due to being disabled from a missing tire. The driver, Garry Gene Curtis Brunner, 37, of Warsaw, was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Brunner was transported back to Benton County by Deputies, pending charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing Creating Substantial Risk, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding (26 MPH or More), and Driving While Revoked. Bond was set at $10,000 surety.
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
UCM Governing Board Honors Long; Approves Funding for Training Aircraft
The University of Central Missouri Board of Governors honored outgoing board member from Kansas City, Mary Long, while also authorizing funds for the purchase of training aircraft, approving two new degree programs, and name changes to an undergraduate degree and minor when it met on campus on Jan. 26. Roger...
kttn.com
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (02/03)
Krista Gayle Allen of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 1/23/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton and another jurisdiction. Adrian Hill Scarlet Ransom of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/24/2023 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Three Injured in Pettis County Collision
Three people were injured in a two-truck collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 GMC truck, driven by 21-year-old Carsen S. Gerke of Windsor, was Missouri 52, west of Route B around 2 a.m., when the truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck an eastbound 1993 Ford truck, driven by 42-year-old Thomas S. West of Clinton.
Sedalia Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit performed a warrant check in the 2000 block of East 15th Street last Thursday morning. Detectives made contact with the subject inside the residence, and confirmed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Timothy James Coterel, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested...
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
SH Junior High Boys Defeated by Windsor at Home
The Sacred Heart Junior High boys "A" team (8-5, 4-4) lost at home last night vs Windsor by a score of 47-28. Kingston Castenado and Wyatt Damlo led the Grems in scoring with 10 and 6 points respectively. Miles Hostetler led the Grems on the boards with 6 rebounds for the game.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
