KTVZ

No charges will be filed against the Ohio officers who fatally shot a man suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, prosecutor says

No charges will be filed against the Ohio police officers who shot and killed a man who had been suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday. Police alleged the man, 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr., drove a minivan toward them...
WYOMING, OH
‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video

The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Massachusetts police on the hunt for 200-pound stolen Shrek statue

Shrek is love, Shrek is life, Shrek is… missing?. Police in Hatfield, Massachusetts, have launched a search for a 200-pound statue of the cinema ogre after it was reported missing from its home. The Hatfield Police Department posted an alert about the absent ogre on Facebook on Wednesday. They...
HATFIELD, MA
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021

A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said. Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run

Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run, just two weeks after the sensational arrest on January 16 of Sicilian Cosa Nostra superboss Matteo Messina Denaro at a health clinic in Palermo, Sicily. This time it was Edgardo Greco, 63, who was apprehended in Saint-Etienne, France, where he...

