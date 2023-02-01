Read full article on original website
KTVZ
San Francisco police arrest man who allegedly fired ‘possible blanks’ inside a synagogue
San Francisco police arrested a man suspected of firing several apparently blank rounds inside a synagogue and a movie theater earlier this week, authorities said Friday. Officers found the man around 5:00 p.m. PT Friday and detained him “without further incident,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
KTVZ
Suspect in missing Dallas Zoo tamarin monkeys case tampered with leopard, langur monkeys enclosures, police say
Authorities allege the man arrested in the suspected theft of a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week was also allegedly involved in tampering with other habitats at the zoo. Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested Thursday on six counts of non-livestock animal cruelty in connection...
KTVZ
No charges will be filed against the Ohio officers who fatally shot a man suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, prosecutor says
No charges will be filed against the Ohio police officers who shot and killed a man who had been suspected of burglary while cleaning out his dead grandmother’s home, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday. Police alleged the man, 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr., drove a minivan toward them...
KTVZ
‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video
The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
KTVZ
Friend of slain mother Heidi Broussard sentenced to 55 years in prison
The Texas woman accused of killing Heidi Broussard and kidnapping the victim’s infant has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder, according the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. Magen Fieramusca, 37, was arrested more than a week after Broussard’s body was...
KTVZ
Bodies found in apartment building identified as 3 Michigan rappers missing for almost two weeks, police say
Three bodies found in the Detroit area this week were identified by authorities Friday as those of three rappers who were missing for almost two weeks, according to Michigan State Police. The missing men — Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31, and Montoya Givens, 31 — were associates whose January...
KTVZ
Massachusetts police on the hunt for 200-pound stolen Shrek statue
Shrek is love, Shrek is life, Shrek is… missing?. Police in Hatfield, Massachusetts, have launched a search for a 200-pound statue of the cinema ogre after it was reported missing from its home. The Hatfield Police Department posted an alert about the absent ogre on Facebook on Wednesday. They...
KTVZ
Former principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher denies knowing child had gun on day of shooting
An attorney for Briana Foster Newton, the former principal at Richneck Elementary School, said on Thursday her client didn’t know that a 6-year-old student had a gun at the school the day he allegedly shot a teacher. Newton was reassigned after the first grader allegedly shot his teacher, Abby...
KTVZ
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at ‘The Goonies’ house saved by Coast Guard in daring rescue
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in “The Goonies” was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue when he was tossed from a stolen boat as it capsized, authorities said. On Wednesday, police in Astoria, Oregon, received a...
KTVZ
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021
A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said. Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
KTVZ
Residential care facility faces $10,000 fine after Iowa funeral director finds woman pronounced dead gasping for air in body bag
An Iowa Alzheimer’s care facility is facing a $10,000 fine after pronouncing a woman dead who was later found alive when a funeral director unzipped her body bag, according to documents from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The 66-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was admitted...
KTVZ
Alex Murdaugh hid settlement of more than $4 million from family of his late housekeeper, her son testifies
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh never told the family of his late housekeeper that he collected more than $4 million in insurance settlements after she fell at his home, according to testimony at his double murder trial Friday. Outside the presence of the jury, Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony...
KTVZ
Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run
Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run, just two weeks after the sensational arrest on January 16 of Sicilian Cosa Nostra superboss Matteo Messina Denaro at a health clinic in Palermo, Sicily. This time it was Edgardo Greco, 63, who was apprehended in Saint-Etienne, France, where he...
