Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers. McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20. It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both minty treats will be available for a limited time,...
Flurries possible across Minnesota over the weekend, impactful system next week?
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a fast-moving system will pass across the state on Saturday night with an associated cold front, but it doesn`t look particularly strong and moisture is limited. They say some flurries are possible mainly to our north with accumulating snow unlikely. Monday through Thursday they say...
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Artist Turning Piles of Snow Into ‘Smiles of Snow’ in Minnesota
This time of year, wherever you look, you see piles and piles of snow, usually rather dirty looking from being scraped off area roads and piled in any possible corner we can think of. One man has decided that instead of looking at dirty piles of snow, he'd like to put some smiles on them.
Ice Fishing Conditions Improving in Central MN
The recent sub-zero degree temperatures isn't bad for everyone in Central Minnesota. The cold weather is helping to firm up ice conditions on area lakes and help with mobility on lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates the slush has frozen on lakes and some of the moisture between the snow and ice has also frozen. Schmitt says this helps with mobility on lakes but many roads on area lakes will be a bit bumpy so be aware of that.
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
