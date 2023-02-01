ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Y-105FM

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For 'Once In A Lifetime' Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnbucketlist.com

Mall of America

Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
96.7 The River

Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it's NOT Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota's Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Ice Fishing Conditions Improving in Central MN

The recent sub-zero degree temperatures isn't bad for everyone in Central Minnesota. The cold weather is helping to firm up ice conditions on area lakes and help with mobility on lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates the slush has frozen on lakes and some of the moisture between the snow and ice has also frozen. Schmitt says this helps with mobility on lakes but many roads on area lakes will be a bit bumpy so be aware of that.
bringmethenews.com

Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations

Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

