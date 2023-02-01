Autumn Lockwood has been a trailblazer since her time at East Tennessee State, and that hasn’t changed now that she’s in the NFL. Lockwood, the first woman to work full time in ETSU’s strength and conditioning program, will make more history in the Super Bowl. When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship, Lockwood will be on the Eagles’ sideline. An assistant sports performance coach, she will become the first Black woman to be on a coaching staff in the big game.

