Citco data reveals hedge funds’ Q4 fightback

New data by Citco group shows hedge fund managers bounced back strongly during Q4 2022, advancing 4.11% on average
FS Investments, Portfolio Advisors to form new $73bn alts business

FS Investments and Portfolio Advisors announced a deal to combine their firms, joining forces to provide a diversified suite of alternative investment solutions for institutional and individual investors with a significant permanent capital base and a potent distribution platform. Philadelphia-based FS Investments is focused on democratizing of alternative investments and...
UBP partners with credit firm to widen its liquid alts platform

Union Bancaire Privée onboarded on its alternatives UCITS platform a new credit alternative fund managed by Brigade Capital Management. Launched in September 2022, the U Access (IRL) Brigade Credit Long Short UCITS fund has close to $100 million in assets. The long/short credit strategy combines fundamental credit selection with...
Morgan Stanley attracts $2.5bn for single-asset continuation vehicle

Morgan Stanley Investment Management held the final close for Ashbridge Transformational Secondaries Fund II (Ashbridge II) with $2.5 billion in total commitments. The size makes the single-asset GP-led continuation fund one of the largest raised to date, according to Morgan Stanley. The predecessor fund Ashbridge Transformational Secondaries Fund I closed in 2018 at $675 million.
New Mexico pension adds to opportunistic credit portfolio

The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to its opportunistic credit portfolio with a $100 million commitment to PIMCO Corporate Opportunities Fund IV
NEW MEXICO STATE

