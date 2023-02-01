Read full article on original website
Related
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Look: Phil Mickelson's Message For Tiger Woods Is Going Viral
The golf rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has spanned several decades now. So it should be no big shock that Mickelson is happy to add some more fuel to it in a new message for the 15-time major winner. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mickelson responded to a suggestion that he ...
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth's 70-foot cliff shot FORCED Pebble Beach bosses into course change
Jordan Spieth's memorable cliff shot forced bosses at Pebble Beach to move back the hazard lines after copycats tried to replicate the three-time major champion. Spieth stunned golf fans 12 months ago when he risked his life by playing his approach into No. 8 at the iconic venue on the edge of a cliff.
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reveals why he misses LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson a lot on PGA Tour
Jordan Spieth has revealed the reasons why he misses LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson the most on the PGA Tour following his press conference at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. Spieth gave a number of reasons why he would love DJ back on the PGA Tour but one of...
'A Bad Decision' - Jordan Spieth Admits Pebble Beach Cliff Shot Wasn't Worth The Risk
Jordan Spieth admits he wouldn't take on dangerous cliff edge shot at Pebble Beach again after infamous effort last year
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
golfmagic.com
"Deeply tragic and embarrassing" Bubba Watson re-names LIV Golf League team
Bubba Watson appears to have re-branded his LIV Golf League side, switching from Niblicks GC to the Range GOATS. The new name was spotted on the side of Watson's cap in a promotional video for the breakaway tour, with the second season set to get underway later this month in Mexico.
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment
Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
Why Is an Eagle Called an Eagle in Golf?
Every golfer is familiar with the terms used for specific scores on a hole, but do you know where they originated? Terms such as par, birdie, and bogey didn’t exist for the first few centuries of golf’s existence. It wasn’t until the late 19th century when golfers started naming specific scores.
Golfers play through after 'slithery surprise' emerges from cup
A foursome at a Sydney golf course on Thursday encountered an unusual hazard in the form of a red-bellied black snake tucked inside the second hole. As the golfers began to size up their putts, the venomous reptile emerged from the cup and slithered across the green. But the snake did not leave, prompting a slight rules change for the foursome and following groups.
Bubba Watson To Name LIV Golf Team The Range GOATS?
Bubba Watson is pictured with a new LIV Golf team logo ahead of making his playing debut in the upcoming second season
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rory McIlroy 2023 schedule: When will he play next?
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Rory...
Monday qualifier for $20 million WM Phoenix Open loaded with PGA Tour veterans
With a $20 million purse and a $3.6 million first-place prize, the WM Phoenix Open, the first full-field designated event of 2023, is brimming with anticipation. And it’s not just fans clamoring to get on the property at TPC Scottsdale. The event will be without Adam Scott and Will...
Golf.com
7 new low-handicap irons to add distance and work the ball | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Wedge Trainer Review
The Wedge Trainer is aimed at helping golfers of all ages and abilities to reduce the activity of the wrists when chipping and pitching
9 Ways LIV Golf Is Different To The PGA Tour
LIV Golf has shaken the world of men’s professional golf but how does it differ to established circuits like the PGA Tour?
Comments / 1