The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf Digest

Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
New York Post

Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’

Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
golfmagic.com

"Deeply tragic and embarrassing" Bubba Watson re-names LIV Golf League team

Bubba Watson appears to have re-branded his LIV Golf League side, switching from Niblicks GC to the Range GOATS. The new name was spotted on the side of Watson's cap in a promotional video for the breakaway tour, with the second season set to get underway later this month in Mexico.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday

The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment

Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
Sportscasting

Why Is an Eagle Called an Eagle in Golf?

Every golfer is familiar with the terms used for specific scores on a hole, but do you know where they originated? Terms such as par, birdie, and bogey didn’t exist for the first few centuries of golf’s existence. It wasn’t until the late 19th century when golfers started naming specific scores.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golfers play through after 'slithery surprise' emerges from cup

A foursome at a Sydney golf course on Thursday encountered an unusual hazard in the form of a red-bellied black snake tucked inside the second hole. As the golfers began to size up their putts, the venomous reptile emerged from the cup and slithered across the green. But the snake did not leave, prompting a slight rules change for the foursome and following groups.
thegolfnewsnet.com

Rory McIlroy 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Rory...
Golf.com

7 new low-handicap irons to add distance and work the ball | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf Monthly

Wedge Trainer Review

The Wedge Trainer is aimed at helping golfers of all ages and abilities to reduce the activity of the wrists when chipping and pitching

