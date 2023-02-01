Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden's DOJ laptop investigation demand may pose problem for president: Watchdogs
EXCLUSIVE — Hunter Biden has opened his father, President Joe Biden, up to a possible conflict of interest by demanding the Justice Department investigate people who he alleges disseminated the contents on his infamous abandoned laptop, according to government watchdog groups. The younger Biden's legal team called on the...
Washington Examiner
Biden team broke first rule of crisis communications on classified documents, experts say
President Joe Biden's classified documents scandal could have been a one-week story, experts say, rather than the dragged-out saga it has become amid a steady drip of revelations. "People in the public eye should always confront bad news head-on," said Jeffrey McCall, a communications professor at DePauw University. "This could...
Washington Examiner
Attorney general whom Hunter Biden demanded launch laptop inquiry has deep ties to first family
A high-ranking government official who has been asked by Hunter Biden to launch an investigation in connection to his abandoned laptop has long-standing ties to President Joe Biden and his family, records show. The younger Biden's lawyers sent letters on Wednesday to several parties, including Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings...
Washington Examiner
Judiciary Committee interviews ex-FBI official Jill Sanborn in 'weaponization' investigation
Former FBI official Jill Sanborn sat for a transcribed interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as the panel begins its investigations into the politicization of federal agencies. Republicans allege that Sanborn engaged in misconduct while former executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch by pushing for...
Washington Examiner
White House defends 'highly respected' Omar from antisemitism charges
The White House defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday following her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the new Republican majority, saying she has apologized for past comments employing antisemitic tropes. Omar was booted from the panel from the full House not long after Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
Washington Examiner
China's self-inflicted balloon shot
Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
Washington Examiner
McCarthy breaks with MTG on officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defended the police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt in the wake of conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) comments alleging she was murdered by law enforcement at the Capitol. “I think the police officer was doing his job,” the California Republican said...
Washington Examiner
MTG fires back at AOC over 'lies' in aftermath of Omar committee removal
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating the Georgia Republican to her committee assignments despite her previous antisemitic comments. Moments before the House voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her spot...
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris can't do her job, and Elizabeth Warren knows it
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants to see President Joe Biden seek reelection. However, Warren was noncommittal when asked if Biden should stick with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in his reelection bid. “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren recently...
Washington Examiner
House removes Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee in party-line vote
The House passed a resolution to remove progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her position on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in a party-line vote on Wednesday. Top Republicans had vowed to remove her from the panel, citing her inflammatory remarks made in 2019 about Israel, with the Minnesota Democrat having suggested politicians who support the Jewish state are motivated by campaign dollars — remarks that were slammed as antisemitic by members on both sides of the aisle.
Washington Examiner
Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden's harassment problem
More than two years ago, the intelligence community, corporate media, and the entire Democratic Party united to deny the authenticity of a laptop that Republican operatives said belonged to Hunter Biden. This week, the disgraced first son has finally conceded that the laptop, far from being a Russian plant or...
Washington Examiner
Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas
Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
Washington Examiner
Boehner tells Supreme Court Biden can’t forgive student loan debt under his HEROES Act
An amicus brief was filed on Friday on behalf of former lawmakers who were instrumental in the passage of the HEROES Act, including former House Speaker Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), arguing the 2003 law cannot be used by the Biden administration to forgive millions of borrower's student loan debt. Boehner,...
Washington Examiner
Sen. Jon Tester announces hearing on suspected Chinese spy balloon
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), the chairman of the defense appropriations subcommittee, announced on Friday a hearing on the Chinese balloon suspected of spying on nuclear military sites in Montana. The Pentagon announced the balloon's presence over Tester's home state on Thursday, though President Joe Biden was made aware of the...
Washington Examiner
Law barring domestic violence offenders from possessing guns unconstitutional, court rules
A federal criminal statute preventing gun ownership by people subject to domestic violence restraining orders is unconstitutional under Supreme Court precedent, an appeals court ruled Thursday. Under the Supreme Court's new Second Amendment standard established in the landmark New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case last summer, a...
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden admits infamous abandoned laptop belongs to him
Hunter Biden is finally admitting that the laptop he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop belongs to him. President Joe Biden's son is now being open about the fact that the laptop is his despite prior efforts to skirt around the issue, according to letters he sent on Wednesday to the Delaware attorney general, the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and lawyers for Fox News and host Tucker Carlson.
Washington Examiner
State of Our Union: 'Defund the police' becomes political third rail in Biden's first two years
Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden finds himself caught between the push and pull of activist calls for criminal justice reform and the political reality that many voters feel unsafe and frustrated on the issue of public safety. Biden took office amid a spike in violence that swept nearly...
Washington Examiner
Document disinformation: Seven times Biden downplayed classified doc controversy
Last year, President Joe Biden blistered his predecessor for mishandling classified files. Now, finding himself entangled in a similar quagmire, Biden has repeatedly downplayed questions about his own handling of the nation’s secrets. Well over two dozen files with classified markings have reportedly been confiscated from Biden. They mostly...
Comments / 0