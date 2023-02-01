ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Judiciary Committee interviews ex-FBI official Jill Sanborn in 'weaponization' investigation

Former FBI official Jill Sanborn sat for a transcribed interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as the panel begins its investigations into the politicization of federal agencies. Republicans allege that Sanborn engaged in misconduct while former executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch by pushing for...
Washington Examiner

White House defends 'highly respected' Omar from antisemitism charges

The White House defended Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday following her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the new Republican majority, saying she has apologized for past comments employing antisemitic tropes. Omar was booted from the panel from the full House not long after Speaker Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar signs on to resolution recognizing Israel as 'legitimate and democratic ally'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was one of 32 members of the House of Representatives who co-sponsored a resolution recognizing Israel as "America's legitimate and democratic ally" and condemning antisemitism. The resolution, led by Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), was part of a last-ditch effort to avoid having Omar removed from her position...
Washington Examiner

China's self-inflicted balloon shot

Here are two predictions about the Chinese spy balloon now floating across the continental U.S. First, we'll learn that President Joe Biden was offered a shoot-down option with very low risk to Montanans. Second, Beijing will come to deeply regret this incident. Whatever political challenges the balloon poses for Biden,...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

McCarthy breaks with MTG on officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) defended the police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt in the wake of conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) comments alleging she was murdered by law enforcement at the Capitol. “I think the police officer was doing his job,” the California Republican said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

MTG fires back at AOC over 'lies' in aftermath of Omar committee removal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the New York Democrat accused GOP leaders of hypocrisy for reinstating the Georgia Republican to her committee assignments despite her previous antisemitic comments. Moments before the House voted to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her spot...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris can't do her job, and Elizabeth Warren knows it

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants to see President Joe Biden seek reelection. However, Warren was noncommittal when asked if Biden should stick with Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate in his reelection bid. “I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren recently...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

House removes Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee in party-line vote

The House passed a resolution to remove progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from her position on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in a party-line vote on Wednesday. Top Republicans had vowed to remove her from the panel, citing her inflammatory remarks made in 2019 about Israel, with the Minnesota Democrat having suggested politicians who support the Jewish state are motivated by campaign dollars — remarks that were slammed as antisemitic by members on both sides of the aisle.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Victoria Spartz passes on Indiana Senate run, will retire from politics in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced she will retire from Congress at the end of her term in 2024. The Indiana Republican will not seek another two years in the House and has decided against a run for Indiana's open Senate seat. Spartz recently began her second term in the House and has been an increasingly independent voice in the Republican conference.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hunter Biden's harassment problem

More than two years ago, the intelligence community, corporate media, and the entire Democratic Party united to deny the authenticity of a laptop that Republican operatives said belonged to Hunter Biden. This week, the disgraced first son has finally conceded that the laptop, far from being a Russian plant or...
Washington Examiner

Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas

Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sen. Jon Tester announces hearing on suspected Chinese spy balloon

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), the chairman of the defense appropriations subcommittee, announced on Friday a hearing on the Chinese balloon suspected of spying on nuclear military sites in Montana. The Pentagon announced the balloon's presence over Tester's home state on Thursday, though President Joe Biden was made aware of the...
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hunter Biden admits infamous abandoned laptop belongs to him

Hunter Biden is finally admitting that the laptop he abandoned at a Delaware computer shop belongs to him. President Joe Biden's son is now being open about the fact that the laptop is his despite prior efforts to skirt around the issue, according to letters he sent on Wednesday to the Delaware attorney general, the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and lawyers for Fox News and host Tucker Carlson.
DELAWARE STATE

