AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 2, 2023) – Tucker Brown of Throckmorton, Texas, has been selected by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, as the 2022 Advocate of the Year. The award recognizes Brown for his creative use of storytelling across social media platforms, along with continuing his family’s legacy as a sixth-generation cattle rancher.

THROCKMORTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO