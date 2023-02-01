ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gilmer Mirror

23 Arrested, Charged in East Texas Paycheck Protection Program-Related Fraud

SHERMAN – Nearly two dozen individuals have been named in a federal indictment charging them with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury on Jan. 17, 2023, charges the defendants with a money laundering conspiracy....
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Texas Cattle Rancher Recognized as 2022 Advocate of the Year at Cattle Industry Convention

AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 2, 2023) – Tucker Brown of Throckmorton, Texas, has been selected by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, as the 2022 Advocate of the Year. The award recognizes Brown for his creative use of storytelling across social media platforms, along with continuing his family’s legacy as a sixth-generation cattle rancher.
THROCKMORTON, TX
Gilmer Mirror

In Central Texas, an urban tree canopy bends to the ice

“In Central Texas, an urban tree canopy bends to the ice” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas...
AUSTIN, TX

