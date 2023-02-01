ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
EASTON, PA
tourcounsel.com

Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania

Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
LEHIGHTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Historic Allentown church officially changes hands

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February

An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction underway on 2 restaurants, bank in Easton area

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
EASTON, PA
TAPinto.net

The wait will soon be over in Phillipsburg if you "Love that Popeyes Chicken"

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021.   It smells like more chicken is coming to P’Burg Expected to open in the first quarter 2023, there have been delays, like nearly every project in the country. Supply chain issues, inflation, cost overruns and staffing shortages continue, especially in construction, but appear to be back on track for this restaurant chain. Once the permits are approved, it may take at...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope

NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA

