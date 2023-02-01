PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021. It smells like more chicken is coming to P’Burg Expected to open in the first quarter 2023, there have been delays, like nearly every project in the country. Supply chain issues, inflation, cost overruns and staffing shortages continue, especially in construction, but appear to be back on track for this restaurant chain. Once the permits are approved, it may take at...

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO