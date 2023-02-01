Read full article on original website
Family-owned Ice Cream Shop in Charming NJ Town Closing After 16 Years
A long-standing ice cream shop in one New Jersey town is shutting down after 16 years. And if you're guessing it's because of a tough economic climate, you would be correct. Read More: Recent store and restaurant closings across New Jersey. Melting dreams. In a post on its Facebook page...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
New ice cream stand set to bring sweet, cool treats to Wilson street corner
A radio talk show host, author and financial literacy expert is set to open his next business venture in Wilson Borough. Larry Steinhouse of Bucks County is working to transform a blighted food stand, at the corner of Butler and South 23rd streets, into an ice cream haven by April 1. He plans to call it, “The Ice Cream Corner,” at 2300 Butler St.
tourcounsel.com
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
lehighvalleynews.com
Historic Allentown church officially changes hands
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
phillyvoice.com
Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February
An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
lehighvalleynews.com
The Dixie cup building has sat vacant for years. How one neighbor is taking matters into his own hands
WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. – Behind the high school football and track field could sit a community center, a recreation center, affordable housing or a combination of uses. The hulking Dixie cup factory just outside Easton has sat mostly vacant for years, off Butler Street and near Wilson Area High School.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurants, bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
The wait will soon be over in Phillipsburg if you "Love that Popeyes Chicken"
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021. It smells like more chicken is coming to P’Burg Expected to open in the first quarter 2023, there have been delays, like nearly every project in the country. Supply chain issues, inflation, cost overruns and staffing shortages continue, especially in construction, but appear to be back on track for this restaurant chain. Once the permits are approved, it may take at...
sanatogapost.com
Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
