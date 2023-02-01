ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

Isn’t that the whole point of living in the burbs? I moved away from the nearest trailer park and subsidized apartments, I pay extra for that.

Reply(3)
5
Rusty
3d ago

Every time I hear the term 'affordable housing',, I see another Cabrini Greene project...concentrating poverty in edifices of concrete and steel have shown society time and again, that it's these well intentioned acts, that build our communities future ghettos and slums!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpr.org

Report: Wisconsin colleges and universities see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states

Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. A deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's technical colleges and sizable drops across private universities. Survey data from Wisconsin colleges published...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Patrol reveals ‘The Rules for Roundabouts’

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol posted its February Law of the Month, The Rules for Roundabouts. It says there are more than 550 roundabouts statewide and they are designed as a way to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow. “Crash data proves roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy