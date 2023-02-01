Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Isn’t that the whole point of living in the burbs? I moved away from the nearest trailer park and subsidized apartments, I pay extra for that.
5
Rusty
3d ago
Every time I hear the term 'affordable housing',, I see another Cabrini Greene project...concentrating poverty in edifices of concrete and steel have shown society time and again, that it's these well intentioned acts, that build our communities future ghettos and slums!!
3
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’
Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
wpr.org
Report: Wisconsin colleges and universities see smaller enrollment declines than neighboring states
Enrollment across Wisconsin's public and private colleges fell slightly last fall, with larger declines reported in all neighboring states, according to new national data. A deeper look at Wisconsin numbers show notable gains at the state's technical colleges and sizable drops across private universities. Survey data from Wisconsin colleges published...
wpr.org
Wisconsin utilities are investing in battery storage to aid clean energy transition
As Wisconsin's utilities continue moving toward clean energy, they're making big investments in battery storage. WEC Energy Group, the parent company of Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies, announced Thursday it is working on a pilot project to test a new form of long-duration energy storage at its Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
wpr.org
Divergent trends: Young adults in Wisconsin dying at higher rates, while older adults are living longer
Over the last two decades, death rates for young and middle-aged adults in Wisconsin have skyrocketed. Meanwhile, older people in the state are dying at lower rates than ever before. It's a tale of divergent trends, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum's Mark Sommerhauser. The nonpartisan policy research organization released...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Patrol reveals ‘The Rules for Roundabouts’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol posted its February Law of the Month, The Rules for Roundabouts. It says there are more than 550 roundabouts statewide and they are designed as a way to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow. “Crash data proves roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections...
wpr.org
Audit finds Wisconsin voting machines worked accurately in 2022 general election
A unanimous Wisconsin Elections Commission signed off on the results of an audit that found the state's voting machines counted ballots accurately in November's election. Clerks hand-counted more than 220,000 ballots as part of the audit, which happens after every general election. While the process is routine, voting machines are...
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
wpr.org
In many parts of the northern U.S., it's really cold. Here's how to stay safe
The "six more weeks of winter" predicted on Groundhog Day are kicking off with quite the cold spell. For many parts of the northern United States, this weekend's weather includes temperatures in the single digits and wind chills expected to dip into the negatives. Skip to resources in your area.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
