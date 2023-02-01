Read full article on original website
WISN
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Groundhog Gordy sees shadow; 6 more weeks of winter for Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, took part in the Groundhog Day ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the ceremony, he saw his shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter for Milwaukee. According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his...
Greater Milwaukee Today
County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
Out-of-state landlords are increasingly buying up property in Milwaukee. Here’s what that means for our neighborhoods.
For the past 10 years and especially throughout the pandemic, predatory investors have been crowding out would-be homebuyers in Milwaukee. Housing advocates say this phenomenon hurts not only low- to moderate-income homebuyers, but renters and ultimately neighborhoods as well. “Looking back at what made Milwaukee special, it was homeownership,” said...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gets $4.4M traffic safety grant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is among hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. receiving a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections under funding announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The competitive grants include nearly $590 million...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
Decades of decisions apparent in some of Milwaukee’s most reckless streets
Before we can solve the problem of reckless driving in Milwaukee, it helps to take a hard look at how we got here. That includes talking about how our streets have changed over the decades.
Progress made in Milwaukee pedestrians fight to make Prospect Avenue safer
Progress is being made on what some consider a dangerous stretch of road on the east side of Milwaukee.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
WISN
Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases
MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
