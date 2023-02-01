ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Groundhog Gordy sees shadow; 6 more weeks of winter for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, took part in the Groundhog Day ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2. During the ceremony, he saw his shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter for Milwaukee. According to tradition, if it’s a sunny day and Gordy sees his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Out-of-state landlords are increasingly buying up property in Milwaukee. Here’s what that means for our neighborhoods.

For the past 10 years and especially throughout the pandemic, predatory investors have been crowding out would-be homebuyers in Milwaukee. Housing advocates say this phenomenon hurts not only low- to moderate-income homebuyers, but renters and ultimately neighborhoods as well. “Looking back at what made Milwaukee special, it was homeownership,” said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gets $4.4M traffic safety grant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is among hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. receiving a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections under funding announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The competitive grants include nearly $590 million...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
CALEDONIA, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy