6 western states agreed on a plan to make major cuts to water usage from the shrinking Colorado River, but California — the largest user of them all — wouldn't get on board
"We've been living on borrowed water," Sharon B. Megdal, of the University of Arizona told Insider about the Colorado River.
Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses
Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Outrage as US government advances $8bn Alaska oil drilling plan
Interior department report recommends scaled-back version of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project despite Biden campaign pledge
New US Marine units are taking position on 'key terrain' around Taiwan as tensions rise with China
In the years ahead, US Marine Corps units designed for fighting around islands will spend more time training with Japanese and Philippine forces.
McDonalds President Says It Might Be 'Impossible' to Operate in These Key States
The Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act is ruffling fast-food industry feathers.
Grand Forks halts project after Air Force deems Chinese company's land purchase 'a threat'
(The Center Square) - Grand Forks, North Dakota, will deny building permits to a Chinese-based food manufacturer that purchased land new an Air Force base, the mayor said Tuesday in a news release. Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group announced the purchase of 370 acres of land for a wet corn milling plant in 2021. The site is 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base. In a letter to...
U.S. refinery slump leaves oil in storage
Refineries in the U.S. south were hobbled by a cold snap in December and inclement weather in Texas in late January.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
US News and World Report
Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
Please, We Implore You, Don’t Try to Shoot The Balloon
Conservatives are fantasizing about taking their shot at bringing down the reported Chinese Spy Balloon floating over the Midwest. We cannot stress it enough: THAT IS A BAD IDEA. The balloon is located at an altitude of about 66,000 feet (12.5 miles), high above the airspace where commercial airliners typically fly. It is way, way, way above the altitude where a bullet could reach it. The Department of Defense has indicated that while taking military-based action to shoot down the balloon is being considered, the concern of potential harm to civilians by falling debris has stayed their hand. If you tried to...
These House lawmakers broke from their parties on pandemic-related measures
A handful of House lawmakers broke from their parties in votes on two pandemic-related measures Wednesday, with some Democrats supporting both measures and a contingent of Republicans opposing one of them. The first bill, dubbed the Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act, passed in a 221-206 vote. The measure would mandate executive agencies to stop…
US News and World Report
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said he...
U.S. Permian Basin oil production — and profits — have surged
Production in the oil-and-gas-rich Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico hit records recently, juicing oil company profits and easing energy supply worries. Why it matters: It shows U.S. oil companies are responding to higher prices, with increased drilling and pumping after what seemed like months of foot-dragging. Context:...
The man in charge of how the US spends $400bn to shift away from fossil fuels
The Department of Energy’s loan programs office was ‘essentially dormant’, says Jigar Shah, its head – but now it’s ready to bankroll clean energy projects
US News and World Report
Good-Bye Iowa! Democrats Approve Biden's Revamped Primary Calendar
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved President Joe Biden's shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, giving Black voters a greater say in the nominating process and carving an easier path for Biden's expected re-election bid. The party's vote on Saturday replaces the famed Iowa caucuses as...
US News and World Report
Mount Washington Experiences Record-Setting Wind Chill
BOSTON (AP) — The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Temperatures got so...
Freethink
5 things you didn’t know GPS could do
You might think you’re an expert at navigating through city traffic, smartphone at your side. You might even hike with a GPS device to find your way through the backcountry. But you’d probably still be surprised at all the things that GPS — the global positioning system that underlies all of modern navigation — can do.
US News and World Report
U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
Military.com
Hundreds of Gallons of Diesel Spilled at Space Force Observatory Atop Hawaiian Volcano
Approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled early this week at a Space Force observatory that sits atop a volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui. A diesel fuel pump for a backup generator at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex -- located on the 10,023-foot summit of Haleakalā -- failed to shut off during the night of Jan. 29. The next morning, maintenance personnel discovered the device had kept running.
