ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead

A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large

Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
kurv.com

Fire Engine Stolen And Crashed

A Fort Worth fire engine is temporarily out of service with minor damage after somebody stole it. Firefighters responded before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call at the Deluxe Inn Motel on the South Freeway. As they were treating the patient, a thief made off with their fire engine.
FORT WORTH, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dallas Cops Release Pic of Man Possibly Tied to Zoo’s Missing Monkeys

Dallas area authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe has information related to the abduction of two emperor tamarin monkeys on Monday. Pictured in the photo, the man can be seen eating a bag of Doritos and wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger beanie. According to CNN, surveillance video captured the unidentified man walking down an empty zoo pathway, repeatedly looking behind him as he moves. “Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home - the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them,” the zoo said. “Based on the Dallas Police Department’s initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken.” The missing monkeys are the latest in a string of strange animal happenings plaguing the facility, including the disappearance of a clouded leopard and the “suspicious” death of a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture.Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo.Anyone with information- call 214-671-4509. pic.twitter.com/VVvvHFAdgJ— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 31, 2023 Read it at The Dallas Morning News
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officers Involved in 18-Wheeler Collision

Two Fort Worth police officers narrowly avoided a dangerous situation early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers were at an accident on Interstate 20 near Loop 820. While there, an officer's patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler's trailer. One of the officers was inside the car when that happened.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy