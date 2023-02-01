Read full article on original website
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of Sexuality
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested
Dr. Rob Garcia Named As Director of Strategy For Dallas Veteran's Chamber of Commerce
newyorkbeacon.com
Dallas Man Arrested After Being Suspected Of Stealing Monkeys From Zoo, Arrested Near Aquarium
Davion Irvin, a 24-year-old man in Dallas, has been arrested after being suspected of stealing monkeys from the zoo. Police said Irvin, who has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty, is the same guy who was seen on surveillance video while eating a bag of Doritos and strolling through the zoo where the monkeys were taken.
Woman who displayed handgun in Arlington hospital ER later found dead
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman who displayed a gun Saturday morning in the emergency room lobby at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital was found dead that afternoon, police say. The Arlington Police Department (APD) told WFAA it was working an "active situation" in which a woman entered the ER...
83-year-old woman dies of hypothermia in Southlake, officials say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died of hypothermia in Southlake early Thursday morning, police said. Martina Clara Grammer was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said they received a call about 2 a.m. Thursday from her husband at their home in...
KENS 5
Man arrested in connection with missing Dallas Zoo monkeys, clouded leopard, officials say
DALLAS — Dallas Police have arrested a man in connection with the Tamarin monkeys kidnapped from the Dallas Zoo. According to sources, Davion Dwight Irvin, 24, was picked up Thursday afternoon not far from the Dallas World Aquarium after Dallas Police were told he was in the Aquarium near an animal habitat and checking out the mesh enclosures.
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
dallasexpress.com
Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead
A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large
Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
Church members say their tip led police to the missing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo released two new pictures of the Tamarin monkeys safe and back home. That’s in contrast to the video WFAA exclusively obtained when they were found Tuesday inside a vacant church in Lancaster. We spoke by phone with the pastor’s daughter, Tonya Thomas.
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
Fort Worth Police asking for help in identifying driver who killed pedestrian
Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in finding the driver who killed a pedestrian late last month. Police say a man, identified as Mark Walker, 57, was trying to cross Wichita Street when he was hit by a car.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Overnight Fort Worth Crash
One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to the intersection at Martin Luther King Freeway and East Berry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Police said a vehicle...
kurv.com
Fire Engine Stolen And Crashed
A Fort Worth fire engine is temporarily out of service with minor damage after somebody stole it. Firefighters responded before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call at the Deluxe Inn Motel on the South Freeway. As they were treating the patient, a thief made off with their fire engine.
New Details Emerge About Missing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo
Two monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo this week have been found.
Dallas Zoo animals have escaped, gone missing, or died under suspicious circumstances. Here's a full timeline of the incidents now under criminal investigation.
Two emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo went briefly missing less than three weeks after the zoo's clouded leopard, Nova, escaped her enclosure.
Dallas Cops Release Pic of Man Possibly Tied to Zoo’s Missing Monkeys
Dallas area authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe has information related to the abduction of two emperor tamarin monkeys on Monday. Pictured in the photo, the man can be seen eating a bag of Doritos and wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger beanie. According to CNN, surveillance video captured the unidentified man walking down an empty zoo pathway, repeatedly looking behind him as he moves. “Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home - the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them,” the zoo said. “Based on the Dallas Police Department’s initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken.” The missing monkeys are the latest in a string of strange animal happenings plaguing the facility, including the disappearance of a clouded leopard and the “suspicious” death of a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture.Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo.Anyone with information- call 214-671-4509. pic.twitter.com/VVvvHFAdgJ— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 31, 2023 Read it at The Dallas Morning News
1 arrested after threatening to 'blow up' TCU campus, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been arrested after making threats to "blow up" Texas Christian University's campus Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.Around 9 a.m. Feb. 2, police were notified about a person making threats to staff at the university.When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot inside his vehicle of which he refused to exit. At one point, he opened his vehicle door and threatened to blow up the campus, police said.Police said the man eventually exited his vehicle and surrendered after Fort Worth SWAT showed up.SWAT officers cleared the vehicle and found no explosives; However, a loaded handgun was found underneath the driver's seat.The man was arrested for terroristic threat. His identity has not been released at this time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Officers Involved in 18-Wheeler Collision
Two Fort Worth police officers narrowly avoided a dangerous situation early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers were at an accident on Interstate 20 near Loop 820. While there, an officer's patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler's trailer. One of the officers was inside the car when that happened.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
DALLAS - Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
