Dallas area authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe has information related to the abduction of two emperor tamarin monkeys on Monday. Pictured in the photo, the man can be seen eating a bag of Doritos and wearing a red and blue Tommy Hilfiger beanie. According to CNN, surveillance video captured the unidentified man walking down an empty zoo pathway, repeatedly looking behind him as he moves. “Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home - the Zoo searched near their habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them,” the zoo said. “Based on the Dallas Police Department’s initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken.” The missing monkeys are the latest in a string of strange animal happenings plaguing the facility, including the disappearance of a clouded leopard and the “suspicious” death of a 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture.Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo.Anyone with information- call 214-671-4509. pic.twitter.com/VVvvHFAdgJ— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 31, 2023 Read it at The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO