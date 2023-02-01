Read full article on original website
The magic of being a Black nerd in Black History Month
NPR's Juana Summers talks with co-creator of Black Nerds Create Bayana Davis about the collective's month-long digital celebration: Black Magical History Month. Black History Month is here with its education and celebration of Black culture. And for the group Black Nerds Create, it means the celebration of Black Magical History Month. It's a month-long digital celebration of Black fantastical stories, characters, and it's a space for the people who love them to celebrate, like when "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" released posters of their new queen, a Black woman.
Activist Alice Wong reflects on 'The Year of the Tiger' and her hopes for 2023
For many Asian and Asian American communities, the Lunar New Year, celebrated in late January this year, represents a chance to start anew. It also comes with it a new zodiac animal: 2022 was the Year of the Tiger. In 2023, the baton passed to the rabbit — or for those in the Vietnamese community – the cat, a symbol of luck.
Lara Downes' season 3 of 'Amplify' launches with a theme of renaissance
A century ago, some of America's greatest artists and writers found strength in a community that became known as the Harlem Renaissance — a confluence of now-familiar names including Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston and Aaron Douglas. Today pianist Lara Downes, host of NPR's interview series Amplify,...
