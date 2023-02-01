ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Chestertown Mammography Patients Being Scheduled at Other UM SRH Sites Due to Equipment Replacement at Leh Women’s Center

By UM Shore Regional Health
chestertownspy.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chestertownspy.org

Choptank Health Welcomes New School-Based Healthcare Providers

Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Sarah Rogers, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, IBCLC of Centreville, Md., and Hope Taylor, MSN of Preston, Md. to its School-Based Health Center team. Rogers is providing healthcare to students and staff at Greensboro Elementary School, and Taylor is providing healthcare to Federalsburg Elementary School students and staff.
GREENSBORO, MD
americanfarmpublications.com

Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame

HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening

TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
TOWSON, MD
chestertownspy.org

Authors & Oysters: Dr. Richard Gillin

A Guide to Hiking the Liberal Arts: The Washington College Kiplin Hall Program. The Bookplate is happily continuing their popular Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar in 2023. Academy Award-Winning author Ernest Thompson featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on January 18th. Next up on Wednesday, February 8th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear local author Rich Gillin present “A Guide to Hiking the Liberal Arts”.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Baltimore Times

Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market

$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
BALTIMORE, MD
chestertownspy.org

Holiday for Hospice: Belly Bustin Grill Owners Raise Funds for Compass

On December 17, 2022 Jake and Vickie Sizemore, owners of Belly Bustin Grill food trailer, hosted their annual Holiday for Hospice event to benefit Compass. At this year’s event they raised over $11,000 to support Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout the Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Holiday for Hospice is an annual event that Jake and Vickie host and prepare for it all year around. Throughout the evening guests had a variety of opportunities to support the cause including a live auction and a 50/50 raffle.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County

A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD

Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Evan Crosby

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
BALTIMORE, MD
Town Square LIVE News

New private school coming to Sussex this fall

A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced.  After sending three of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
chestertownspy.org

Shore Lit Notes and Musings by Kerry Folan

Next week, for our first event of the spring season, Jung Yun will be in town to discuss her fantastic novel O Beautiful. I couldn’t be looking forward to this book talk more. This was one of my favorite reads of 2022 for a couple reasons, including the protagonist,...
EASTON, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼

The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
BALTIMORE, MD

