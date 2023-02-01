Chestertown Mammography Patients Being Scheduled at Other UM SRH Sites Due to Equipment Replacement at Leh Women’s Center

Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
Choptank Health Welcomes New School-Based Healthcare Providers
Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Sarah Rogers, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, IBCLC of Centreville, Md., and Hope Taylor, MSN of Preston, Md. to its School-Based Health Center team. Rogers is providing healthcare to students and staff at Greensboro Elementary School, and Taylor is providing healthcare to Federalsburg Elementary School students and staff.
chestertownspy.org
Luke Whalen, MD, Named Medical Director of SRH Emergency Department at Cambridge
University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Cambridge has named Luke Whalen, MD, as medical director. Dr. Whalen has served UM Shore Regional Health as an emergency medicine physician since 2018. A cum laude graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St, Mary’s City, Md., Dr. Whalen earned his...
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
Nottingham MD
BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening
TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
chestertownspy.org
Authors & Oysters: Dr. Richard Gillin
A Guide to Hiking the Liberal Arts: The Washington College Kiplin Hall Program. The Bookplate is happily continuing their popular Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar in 2023. Academy Award-Winning author Ernest Thompson featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on January 18th. Next up on Wednesday, February 8th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear local author Rich Gillin present “A Guide to Hiking the Liberal Arts”.
Liberty Road redevelopment making progress, but not fast enough for residents
With the cold we’re having imagine having to go out and get groceries, yet there are no grocery stores nearby. It’s a real problem for people who live in the Liberty Road corridor.
Wbaltv.com
Rescuing Maryland birds turned Anne Arundel County girl into published author
BOYDS, Md. — A young student from Anne Arundel County turned her passion for birds into a published book. Xaviana Leis is not your typical 11-year-old. "I wanted to make something that would help inspire others to learn more about birds and how to help them," she said. Xaviana's...
Wbaltv.com
Students in need get free dental care at Anne Arundel County school
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — One woman is bringing her teeth-cleaning services straight to schools. Dental hygienist Jill Dorsey-Greene has been making school visits for more than 30 years. Her most recent stop was at Hilltop Elementary School in Glen Burnie to help students in need of dental sealants. "As...
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
chestertownspy.org
Holiday for Hospice: Belly Bustin Grill Owners Raise Funds for Compass
On December 17, 2022 Jake and Vickie Sizemore, owners of Belly Bustin Grill food trailer, hosted their annual Holiday for Hospice event to benefit Compass. At this year’s event they raised over $11,000 to support Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout the Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Holiday for Hospice is an annual event that Jake and Vickie host and prepare for it all year around. Throughout the evening guests had a variety of opportunities to support the cause including a live auction and a 50/50 raffle.
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD
Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
foxbaltimore.com
New study finds Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners to prevent clots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A landmark medical study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners in preventing life-threatening blood clots. Dr. Robert O'Toole, head of orthopedic trauma at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the study's...
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
chestertownspy.org
Shore Lit Notes and Musings by Kerry Folan
Next week, for our first event of the spring season, Jung Yun will be in town to discuss her fantastic novel O Beautiful. I couldn’t be looking forward to this book talk more. This was one of my favorite reads of 2022 for a couple reasons, including the protagonist,...
USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼
The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
