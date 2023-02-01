Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkvi.com
Culver Town Manager Discusses BZA, Plan Commission Topics
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe brought up a topic for possible council consideration in the near future. First, she explained to the Culver Town Council at their last meeting that the Plan Commission members have made goals for this year to tackle the zoning ordinance and making some changes to the ordinance.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council Meets to Approve Police Vehicle Purchase
The North Judson Town Council members met in special session Wednesday morning to approve the purchase of a new police vehicle to replace one that had been totaled in an accident. Near the end of November, North Judson police officers were called to assist in an ongoing vehicle pursuit north...
wkvi.com
Winamac Park Board to Meet Tonight
The Winamac Park Board plans to have public input in allowing the Pulaski County Tribe permission to plant trees during their meeting tonight. Discussion on the park’s ball diamond schedule is on the agenda as well as a report from the Park Manager. Other new business that may come...
Times-Union Newspaper
Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House Closing A Week For Remodeling
When Mad Anthony’s Lake City Tap House, 113 E. Center St., Warsaw, reopens after remodeling, it will not only have a new interior look, but also will feature 20 beer taps, up from 12. The restaurant will be closed for renovations beginning Sunday, according to General Manager Jim Thompson,...
inkfreenews.com
County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
inkfreenews.com
Two-Vehicle Wreck Occurs Along Winona Avenue
WARSAW — A two-vehicle wreck occurred along Winona Avenue in Warsaw. It happened around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at Washington Street. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene were the Warsaw Police Department, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS.
wkvi.com
Today is Last Day to File in Primary Municipal Election
Today is the last day to file for office in the May Primary Municipal Election. The offices open for the 2023 Primary Municipal Election in Knox include mayor, clerk-treasurer and five seats on the Knox City Council. Candidates have until today at noon CT to file in the Starke County...
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
max983.net
Rolling Prairie Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County
A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Tuesday, January 31 after an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say officers were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. ET after a report was made of a single vehicle accident on State Road 10 at the curves near the west county line in Culver.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officials want residents to prepare for emergencies with Smart911
The Porter County E911 center wants residents to more fully take advantage of its emergency communications technology. E911 Director Debby Gunn told the county commissioners last week that the agreement with Rave Mobile Safety includes a number of tools. By creating a profile at Smart911.com, residents can share information about...
wkvi.com
Knox City Police, Superintendent Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
The Knox City Police Department is addressing a lockdown of the Knox Community School Corporation Thursday morning. Police say school officials believed they hard a “loud bang” in the area of the high school and school officials took action to place the schools on lockdown as a precaution. Knox Community School Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart told WKVI News a message was sent to parents and guardians to alert them of the lockdown.
22 WSBT
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
abc57.com
Two arrested following traffic stop near North Michigan Street in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive in Plymouth. At 1:15 a.m., deputies pulled over a black 2014 Mitsubishi SUV in the area. An investigation began during the stop and K-9 officer Bear was called to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake City Car-Truck Offers A ‘New Way’ To Buy A Used Vehicle
Lake City Car and Truck, 3932 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, offers a “new way to buy a used car.”. On Thursday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the car and truck dealership, located where The Car Company used to be. Ted Nine, owner and general manager...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
abc57.com
Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire
KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
abc57.com
Large fire shut downs several blocks of Lincolnway, local businesses destroyed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Fire crews were dispatched on the scene of a structure fire on Lincolnway West, near Brookfield Street, in South Bend Monday morning, leaving several blooks of Lincolnway West shutdown and a business destroyed. The call came in reporting the fire at 9:11 a.m. at CB...
wkvi.com
Dwayne Milo Terry
Funeral services for Dwayne Milo Terry, 79, of Winamac, will be Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. ET at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac, with visitation there Thursday, February 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET. FOE services will be Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW 1728 in Winamac or the Winamac Eagles Lodge.
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
Comments / 0