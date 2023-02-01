Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Funeral held for Belarusian activist killed in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A funeral for a Belarusian military volunteer and activist who died fighting on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine was held in Kyiv on Saturday. Eduard Lobau was killed in fierce artillery battles in Vuhledar against Russian troops as part of a small but dynamic regiment of Belarusian dissidents fighting alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. His body will be taken to Warsaw for burial.
Turkey says West failed to share details of security threat
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey for a second day on Friday railed against a group of Western countries that temporarily shut their consulates in Istanbul, accusing them of failing to share information on the security threat that led to the closures and of aiming to cause harm to Turkey.
Nordic PMs: Keep calm, we still plan to join NATO together
STOCKHOLM (AP) — In a strong show of unity, the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden on Thursday called for calm amid tensions with Turkey over their applications to become NATO members and reaffirmed their intent to have the two countries join the military alliance at the same time.
Bolsonaro ponders election defeat, as crowd chants ‘fraud’
MIAMI (AP) — Only a few weeks after his supporters stormed the seat of his country's government, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday expressed bafflement at how he could have lost October's election, then smiled silently as a crowd of supporters cried, “Fraud!”. He did not directly...
China plays down Blinken's canceled visit over balloon
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China played down the cancellation of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military sites roiled diplomatic relations, saying that neither side had formally announced any such plan. “In actuality, the U.S....
Iraqi currency crash halts after meeting with U.S. official
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's currency ended its nosedive after a meeting between the Iraqi Central Bank head and a top U.S. Treasury official. Under Secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement Saturday that he had met with Central Bank of Iraq Governor Ali al-Allaq in Istanbul the day before “to discuss banking sector reforms and a mutual commitment to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.”
AP News Summary at 9:47 p.m. EST
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip. WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is sailing across the U.S. The spectacle drew severe Pentagon accusations of spying on Friday, while sending some excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. President Joe Biden had been inclined to blow it out of the sky, officials say, but bowed to strong recommendations against that by top military leaders, who feared harm to Americans on the ground from debris from the large, heavy ship. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Late Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged reports of what it called "another Chinese surveillance balloon” flying over Latin America.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:15 a.m. EST
Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages. GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 a northeastern state. The Assam state police chief says those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing marriages for underage girls. Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. In India, the legal marriageable age is 21 for men and 18 for women. But poverty, lack of education, and social norms and practices, particularly in rural areas, are considered reasons for girl child marriages below 18 across the country.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions.
