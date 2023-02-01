ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

BoE and Treasury Think UK Is 'Likely' to Need Digital Currency - Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England (BoE) and Britain's finance ministry think the UK is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) later this decade, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an unreleased government report. "On the basis of our work to date, the Bank...
US News and World Report

U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said he...
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Advisory Firm Innisfree Sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 Million in Unpaid Bills

(Reuters) - U.S.-based advisory firm Innisfree M&A Incorporated sued Twitter on Friday in New York State Supreme Court, seeking about $1.9 million for what it says are unpaid bills after it advised the social media company on its acquisition by Elon Musk last year. "As of December 23, 2022, Twitter...
US News and World Report

China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed East China Sea Islands

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop "right-wing" provocations. The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Americanas Board to Remove Top Executives After Accounting Scandal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA said on Friday its board had decided to remove three directors and three executives amid investigations over so-called accounting inconsistencies. Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its...
US News and World Report

Panasonic Cuts Full-Year Outlook as Costly Raw Materials Weigh

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp cut its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday after lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high raw materials prices. The company faces challenges amid a tricky outlook for global growth, as it looks to further...
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
US News and World Report

High-Level Kyiv Visit Aims to Deepen EU-Ukraine Ties

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior members of the European Union’s executive branch traveled to Ukraine on Thursday looking to boost relations with the war-torn country and pave the way for it to one day join the bloc, but concerns over corruption and democratic deficiencies remain. European Commission President Ursula...
US News and World Report

China Balloon Soaring Over U.S. Deflates Hopes for Diplomatic Thaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The political uproar over a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifting over the United States did not just derail a planned visit to Beijing by the top U.S. diplomat, it also threatens to upset attempts by both countries to steady an increasingly rocky relationship. The reaction in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
US News and World Report

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Eastern New Guinea Region– EMSC

(Reuters) -A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km. There were no...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Government Eyes Raising Income Tax Exemption in 2023

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is considering an income tax exemption for workers who earn two times the minimum wage, or just over 2,600 reais ($504.64) a month from 1,903 currently, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said on Saturday. The idea,...
US News and World Report

U.S. Warns Turkey on Exports Seen to Boost Russia's War Effort

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
US News and World Report

Council of Europe Urges Italy to Scrap or Change Migration Decree

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy should scrap or rewrite its new anti-immigration decree aimed at curtailing NGO rescue ships to ensure it "fully complies" with human rights and international law obligations, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner said. The decree, introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, orders charity-run...
US News and World Report

U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Tesla Raises Model Y Prices by $1,000 After U.S. Relaxes Tax Credit Terms

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits. Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the...
US News and World Report

Philippines Grants U.S. Greater Access to Bases Amid China Concerns

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has granted the United States greater access to its military bases, their defence chiefs said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tension over self-ruled Taiwan. The United States would be given access to four more...
US News and World Report

Pakistan's Forex Reserves With Central Bank Drop to $3.09 Billion

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports. The country is locked in negotiations with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy