ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Judge in Murdaugh trial hears of financial misdeeds

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call witnesses to testify how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole money as part of the double murder trial for the disbarred South Carolina attorney as long as they can show it is convincing evidence and linked to the killings. Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial in the shootings of his 52- year-old wife, Maggie, and 22- year-old son,…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Retired Civil Servants to Enjoy Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme

The Principal Secretary State Department of Public Service has said that the government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants. The PS spoke in Murang'a Wednesday during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy