"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
appenmedia.com
Wallet thefts reported at Alpharetta restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Rumi’s Kitchen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after it was reported that thieves had stolen several wallets from restaurant patrons. Officers were notified that a woman’s wallet had been stolen between 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. at either Rumi’s Kitchen on Avalon Boulevard or at a nearby business. However, while taking the report, officers learned that two other people had belongings stolen while eating at Rumi’s Kitchen.
appenmedia.com
Babysitter reports burglary at neighbor’s residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a babysitter’s report of a burglary at a neighboring home on Walnut Lane on Jan. 25. The babysitter told police she saw two young men in white hoodies enter the home and run out of the house with a television box. Police...
appenmedia.com
Deputies arrest stepson in firearms theft incident
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Jan. 20 for allegedly stealing three firearms and several boxes of ammunition from his stepfather’s garage. A man called law enforcement Jan. 13 reporting that when he arrived at his home on Royston Way in Cumming,...
appenmedia.com
Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store
DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store. Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
appenmedia.com
North Point employee sought for alleged theft
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 27-year-old female employee of the Buy Buy Baby store on North Point Parkway for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 through fraudulent transactions. Reports said the employee, a Marietta woman, is suspected of making multiple false merchandise returns worth more than...
appenmedia.com
Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables
MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse. She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
appenmedia.com
Couple face theft charges in shoplifting incidents
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a series of thefts at the Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in late December. Delveccho Waller, 24, of Gainesville, and Alexis Aldaco, 22, of Lula, face felony charges for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the store on Dec. 19, 27, 29 and 31.
appenmedia.com
Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
Man threatens to burn Dunwoody gas station down, pours gasoline on items at pump
The suspect walked to a gas pump and began spilling gasoline on some paper items.
Mailboxes disappearing from metro Atlanta neighborhoods, police searching for thieves
Neighbors say they woke up and found their mail on the ground, but no mailboxes.
appenmedia.com
Bank reports customer deposited fraudulent checks
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A loss prevention officer with Delta Community Credit Union contacted Johns Creek Police Jan. 20 regarding a fraudulent check deposit. The woman said a man entered the bank on two occasions to deposit checks and withdraw the money. The two checks returned fraudulent, she said.
appenmedia.com
Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
Concerned parents want massage parlor shut down following bust that landed employee in handcuffs
Jasmine Massage promotes a variety of services, but when an undercover agent walked through the doors recently an employee was arrested, accused of offering the agent more than what the business promotes.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 8, 2023. ZONE 3. Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at...
