Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 Reasons to Buy Your Tickets to CORK in Shreveport, LA Today
Shreveport's premier wine event, CORK XVII, is back with even more vino and foods to sample than ever Saturday, April 1st, 2023!. I have to admit, I'm not a wine connoisseur but I'm excited to share details about the 2023 CORK Wine Festival with you because it's a must-go event for wine lovers and future wine lovers alike!
BBQ, Beads & Shopping: Visit This East Texas Town for Mardi Gras
Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras in Jefferson, Texas?. Confession, I only really go to Jefferson, Texas for the epic barbecue that they serve up at Riverport BBQ. However, there will be an epic party taking up the entire historical town for a weekend. Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson, Texas...
Did Shreveport Make the Best Mardi Gras Cities Not New Orleans?
Mardi Gras in Shreveport can actually be traced back to 1874, but it's really been the past 30 years that Carnival Season has seen huge growth. The Krewe of Gemini had their first parade in Shreveport in 1990. The Krewe of Centaur soon followed in 1991, and Mardi Gras in the Arklatex has been growing ever since.
How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?
We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport
This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
5 Better Choices to Predict Shreveport’s Weather Than Groundhog
Yep, it's Groundhog Day! February 2 of each year since 1887, Americans have allowed this overgrown squirrel, the groundhog, a rodent meteorologist, Punxatawney Phil, to determine the fate of winter. If he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of bad luck and bad weather. Should he go “shadow-less,”...
Shreveport’s Bridge of Lights Gets The Mardi Gras Treatment
Mardi Gras season is really hitting its full stride in the Shreveport and Bossier City area. Parades have already started to roll in the streets of Shreveport, Bal events have been taking place, and King Cakes can be found all over the cities. To help celebrate the Mardi Gras season,...
Watch: Powerful Prayer to Save Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
I ran across this impassioned prayer for the salvation of Shreveport-Bossier City, LA on TikTok and couldn't help but think that in a world where the most ridiculous things go viral, this is something that actually should be shared a million times. Is living in Shreveport-Bossier really that bad?. Honestly,...
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior
If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
Top 23 Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in 2023
No one knows Shreveport-Bossier City, LA better than the Convention and Tourist Bureau and these are their top 23 recommendations for locals to try out in 2023. Don't get me wrong. We know a lot about Shreveport-Bossier, but it's these guys' job to make sure that folks both from around the country and from right here in town are aware of all the great things we have to offer when there's time for a visit and we have to say, we like where their head is at!
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police
On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
Bossier Police Say Viral “Abduction” At WalMart Didn’t Happen
A moment at the WalMart on Airline Drive in Bossier City went viral online last night. But just hours after thousands of local internet users shared versions of the story, police stated that the alleged incident didn't happen. The alleged incident happened at the WalMart location at 2536 Airline Drive...
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now
The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash
On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Still Seeking Answers in 2021 Murder
Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest for this case!. On September 28, 2021, Bossier City Police Patrol officers responded to a welfare check at the Santa Fe Apts. 4809 E Texas St. Officers discovered the resident deceased inside the apartment. At this point, an investigation began into the death including an autopsy of the body. This investigation revealed that the death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as Geri Judd. If you have any information concerning this crime please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.
One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Shreveport
One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
Flood Warning Issued For Cross Lake in Shreveport
Residents around Cross Bayou and the Cross Lake area are already experiencing some minor flooding and the National Weather Service in Shreveport says it could possibly get worse. Because of the rain we have already received and the expectation of as much as another four inches of rain this week,...
Boat Wandering Cross Lake Looking for it’s Owner
With social media, we've all seen posts about lost children, lost or found dogs, there was even a post last week about the Caddo Sheriff's Department trying to find the owner of a lost horse. But Tuesday we have a post about a lost boat. Cross Lake levels have been...
