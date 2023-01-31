ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport

This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
Top 23 Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in 2023

No one knows Shreveport-Bossier City, LA better than the Convention and Tourist Bureau and these are their top 23 recommendations for locals to try out in 2023. Don't get me wrong. We know a lot about Shreveport-Bossier, but it's these guys' job to make sure that folks both from around the country and from right here in town are aware of all the great things we have to offer when there's time for a visit and we have to say, we like where their head is at!
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police

On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs

A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
Worried About Possible Flooding? Get Free Sandbags Now

The rain that continues to inundate the North Louisiana area is bringing on a set of problems that we are all to familiar with in our region. That problem is flooding. With Cross Bayou at Cross Lake already seeing minor flooding and the potential for flooding around Wallace Lake and Lake Bistineau, now is the time to get proactive just in case we see the worst case scenario of Mother Nature's wrath.
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Still Seeking Answers in 2021 Murder

Bossier Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest for this case!. On September 28, 2021, Bossier City Police Patrol officers responded to a welfare check at the Santa Fe Apts. 4809 E Texas St. Officers discovered the resident deceased inside the apartment. At this point, an investigation began into the death including an autopsy of the body. This investigation revealed that the death was a homicide. The victim has been identified as Geri Judd. If you have any information concerning this crime please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.
One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Shreveport

One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
