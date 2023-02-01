Read full article on original website
GOP-led panel targets 'widespread fraud' in federal COVID-19 aid NEWS BRIEFING
WASHINGTON - House Republicans on Wednesday began their promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, focusing on what watchdogs described as "indications of widespread fraud" in federal coronavirus aid programs initiated under former President. . Over 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted on federal charges of defrauding...
Panel targets COVID relief aid for review
GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to the problems when Democrats controlled Congress. But that's just the start, according to investigators who testified as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing in the new Congress on fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending. Congress approved about $4.6…
GOP attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule
"By formally injecting ESG concepts into the ERISA prudent duty regulations, DOL has ventured into territory that Congress explicitly rejected when it drafted ERISA." The plaintiffs include Texas, Florida and West Virginia, as well as oilfield services firm Liberty Energy; Western Energy Alliance, an oil and natural gas trade association; and James R. Copland, a…
The COVID emergency declaration is ending: What it means for tests, vaccines, treatment
When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage. This article is available to Insider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an Insider Pro and access ALL LOCKED articles.
Q&A: Louisiana Commissioner Jim Donelon on Special Session to Address Insurance Crisis
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana lawmakers created a $29 million incentive fund to lure property insurance companies to write business in the state. Fifteen years later, the Louisiana property insurance market is again in a state of crisis. A series of severe hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 led to catastrophic losses, forcing eight insurers to go…
Sen. Cardin Introduces Bill on Dental Coverage Under Children's Health Insurance Program
S. 109. A bill to amend title XXI of the Social Security Act to prohibit lifetime or annual limits on dental coverage under the. , and to require wraparound coverage of dental services for certain children under such program; to the. Committee on Finance. . The bill is cosponsored by...
Retired Civil Servants to Enjoy Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme
The Principal Secretary State Department of Public Service has said that the government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants. The PS spoke in Murang'a Wednesday during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for...
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in. Kentucky. . "Given we were facing the pandemic, we...
Congressional Research Service: 'Mental Health Parity and Coverage in Private Health Insurance – Federal Requirements'
WASHINGTON , Feb. 2 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R47402) on. : Federal Requirements" by health care financing analyst. Coverage of Certain Preventive Services Without Cost Sharing ... 4. Mental Health Parity Requirements ... 4. Parity Law Definitions of MH/SUD Benefits ... 4. Parity Requirements...
Sens. Stabenow, Boozman Announce Hearing on Commodity Programs, Crop Insurance, Credit Policy in Next Farm Bill
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senators (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture. (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, today announced that the Committee will hold a hearing titled "Farm Bill 2023: Commodity Programs,. Crop Insurance. , and Credit". Date:. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Time:. 10:00 AM ET. Place:. 328A Russell...
What does the end of the federal COVID emergency mean for your wallet in Florida? [Miami Herald]
The federal government plans to end its COVID-19 emergency in May, which means a wave of changes are on the horizon. Under the emergency declaration, people were given access to free COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments. Once it expires. May 11. , everyone, including those with health insurance, should expect...
DA continues partnership to stop insurance fraud, lower premiums
WORCESTER — For the 15th year, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. to work to eliminate insurance fraud, an effort that helps reduce automobile insurance premiums for all drivers. On. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Executive Director of the IFB of Massachusetts. Anthony M. DiPaolo. presented Early with a...
COVID in California: Most virus deaths in older people, study confirms
Feb. 2— The Bay Area's most populous county, Santa Clara, has been a leader in public health response to the coronavirus from the start— the first in the nation to declare a health emergency and one of the strictest in enacting protective measures. Also on Wednesday, the state gave up on delayed attempts to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on California…
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes
While no pharmacies opted out in larger municipalities like New Orleans, Lafayette, or Lake Charles, all pharmacies opted out in smaller municipalities like Cottonport and Mangham, auditors wrote. "For example, the two in-network pharmacies in Cottonport filled 7,211 prescriptions for 568 OGB plan participants during calendar year 2022," according to the…
Judge in Murdaugh trial hears of financial misdeeds
A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call witnesses to testify how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole money as part of the double murder trial for the disbarred South Carolina attorney as long as they can show it is convincing evidence and linked to the killings. Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial in the shootings of his 52- year-old wife, Maggie, and 22- year-old son,…
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan
Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
MedicaidAs provisions lapse, millions approach a coverage cliff
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of low-income Americans at risk of losing health coverage, threatening their access to care and potentially exposing them to large medical bills.
Census Bureau Issues Working Paper Entitled 'Enhancing Race And Ethnicity Information In Medicaid Data – Role Of Census Bureau Data' (Part 2 of 2)
WASHINGTON , Feb. 3 (TNSrep)(TNScapv)-- The U.S. Census Bureau issued the following working paper (No. 2023-05) entitled "Enhancing Race and Ethnicity Information in Medicaid Data - The Role of Census Bureau Data." (Continued from Part 2 of 2) Here are excerpts:. * * *. Baumgartner, Jesse,. ,. David Radley. ,...
Yes, states are re-checking Medicaid and CHIP eligibility starting in April
KFSM-TV (Fort Smith, AR) States have been required to provide continuous Medicaid coverage to enrollees since. because of a pandemic-response law called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The law incentivized states to pause all disenrollments for Medicaid and the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP), even when people became ineligible....
