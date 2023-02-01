ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panel targets COVID relief aid for review

GOP lawmakers complained that too little attention was paid to the problems when Democrats controlled Congress. But that's just the start, according to investigators who testified as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee held its first hearing in the new Congress on fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending. Congress approved about $4.6…
GOP attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule

"By formally injecting ESG concepts into the ERISA prudent duty regulations, DOL has ventured into territory that Congress explicitly rejected when it drafted ERISA." The plaintiffs include Texas, Florida and West Virginia, as well as oilfield services firm Liberty Energy; Western Energy Alliance, an oil and natural gas trade association; and James R. Copland, a…
FLORIDA STATE
Q&A: Louisiana Commissioner Jim Donelon on Special Session to Address Insurance Crisis

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana lawmakers created a $29 million incentive fund to lure property insurance companies to write business in the state. Fifteen years later, the Louisiana property insurance market is again in a state of crisis. A series of severe hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 led to catastrophic losses, forcing eight insurers to go…
LOUISIANA STATE
Retired Civil Servants to Enjoy Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme

The Principal Secretary State Department of Public Service has said that the government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants. The PS spoke in Murang'a Wednesday during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for...
Congressional Research Service: 'Mental Health Parity and Coverage in Private Health Insurance – Federal Requirements'

WASHINGTON , Feb. 2 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R47402) on. : Federal Requirements" by health care financing analyst. Coverage of Certain Preventive Services Without Cost Sharing ... 4. Mental Health Parity Requirements ... 4. Parity Law Definitions of MH/SUD Benefits ... 4. Parity Requirements...
Sens. Stabenow, Boozman Announce Hearing on Commodity Programs, Crop Insurance, Credit Policy in Next Farm Bill

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senators (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture. (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, today announced that the Committee will hold a hearing titled "Farm Bill 2023: Commodity Programs,. Crop Insurance. , and Credit". Date:. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Time:. 10:00 AM ET. Place:. 328A Russell...
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes

While no pharmacies opted out in larger municipalities like New Orleans, Lafayette, or Lake Charles, all pharmacies opted out in smaller municipalities like Cottonport and Mangham, auditors wrote. "For example, the two in-network pharmacies in Cottonport filled 7,211 prescriptions for 568 OGB plan participants during calendar year 2022," according to the…
Judge in Murdaugh trial hears of financial misdeeds

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can call witnesses to testify how Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole money as part of the double murder trial for the disbarred South Carolina attorney as long as they can show it is convincing evidence and linked to the killings. Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial in the shootings of his 52- year-old wife, Maggie, and 22- year-old son,…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan

Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
COLORADO STATE
drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicaidAs provisions lapse, millions approach a coverage cliff

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of low-income Americans at risk of losing health coverage, threatening their access to care and potentially exposing them to large medical bills.
OREGON STATE
Census Bureau Issues Working Paper Entitled 'Enhancing Race And Ethnicity Information In Medicaid Data – Role Of Census Bureau Data' (Part 2 of 2)

WASHINGTON , Feb. 3 (TNSrep)(TNScapv)-- The U.S. Census Bureau issued the following working paper (No. 2023-05) entitled "Enhancing Race and Ethnicity Information in Medicaid Data - The Role of Census Bureau Data." (Continued from Part 2 of 2) Here are excerpts:. * * *. Baumgartner, Jesse,. ,. David Radley. ,...
WASHINGTON STATE
