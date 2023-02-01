Read full article on original website
Former VP sentenced to six years in prison for role in solar company Ponzi scheme
Feb. 1— A former Bay Area solar company executive has been sentenced to 61/ 2 years in federal prison for his role in a $1 billion scheme to defraud investors, the sixth person to be sentenced since the collapse of DC Solar Solutions four years ago. District Judge Dale Drozd of Sacramento, who also ordered him to pay $619 million to victims of the fraud, similar to…
4th person sentenced in fraud schemes with Bare Hill inmates
MALONE - A Long Island. woman has been sentenced for her role in an unemployment insurance fraud scheme involving. , 30, of Uniondale, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years of probation for conspiring with a man incarcerated at Bare Hill to obtain unemployment insurance benefits by fraud, according to a news release from the.
Mass. U.S. Attorney: Middleboro Financial Adviser Pleads Guilty to Investment Adviser Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Middleboro financial adviser pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston for defrauding his elderly and otherwise vulnerable clients and stealing the victims' retirement assets. , 67, pleaded guilty to one count of investment adviser fraud, two counts of money laundering, three counts of...
“Digital Safety and Account Discovery” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230018050): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Park, Jason D. ( Chicago, IL , US); Parkinson, John S. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Protecting confidential information in today’s online environment is difficult due to the increased connectivity and the increased number of consumer accounts accessible via web enabled computing devices. Consumers today have a large number of online subscriptions and keeping track of all of them is difficult and time consuming. Many consumers have subscriptions and financial accounts that they have long forgotten about but those subscriptions and financial accounts may still be active and accessible online. It is important from a digital safety perspective that consumer be aware of all of their online accounts and be diligent in closing unused or no longer wanted subscriptions.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Indemnity Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of. National Indemnity Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its affiliates (collectively referred to as National Indemnity). These companies are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway...
Mass. U.S. Attorney: Brookline Doctors Indicted on Additional Tax Charges
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Two Brookline physicians were charged in a superseding indictment today with tax evasion and a conspiracy to defraud the. , were indicted on two counts of tax evasion each and one count of a conspiracy to defraud the. IRS. . Merchia was previously indicted on...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sofimex, Institucion de Garantias S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Sofimex,. Institucion de Garantias S.A. (Sofimex) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company,. effective immediately. Prior to the promotion,. , age 38, served as the Company's Vice President. of Product Operations since. January...
FG MERGER CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has resigned her position of Chief Financial Officer. of the Company, effective. February 17, 2023. . Appointment of Officer. Effective. February 17, 2023. , the board of directors of the...
Shootings, financial deception and confession in Ponzi scheme fraud
This is a story of a Las Vegas scam involving investments, Ponzi schemes, Mormons and even bullets. What happened to Matthew Beasley and how did he confess to his fraud? After a violent near-tragic experience with the FBI attorney Matthew Beasley confessed that he had set up an entire investment system under a fraudulent Ponzi scheme since 2016..
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Lombard) (. India. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ICICI Lombard’s...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Finial Reinsurance Company and Finial Holdings, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) on.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR’s) of “bbb” (Good) of. ). These companies are collectively referred to as the. Nassau Insurance Group. (Nassau). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
AXIS Capital to Present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2023
(“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced that. A live, webcast will be available during the presentation, and an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days, which can be accessed by following this link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/bankingfin2023/idR975fI.cfm. About. AXIS Capital. AXIS Capital. , through its operating subsidiaries, is a...
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than. nursing facilities to Atrium owners. As a result, many of the facilities had to cut back on quality of care and were understaffed. "In addition, the indictment alleges that Breslin and...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as...
Stocks hit summer highs
NEW YORK- Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it's finally seeing improvements in inflation. Much of Wall Street is hoping that cooling inflation since the summertime means the Fed may raise rates just a bit more, before taking a pause and then possibly…
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in February 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Feb. 3 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. February 2023. edition:. Original Papers:. *. and. Firm...
