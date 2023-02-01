ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

GOP attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule

"By formally injecting ESG concepts into the ERISA prudent duty regulations, DOL has ventured into territory that Congress explicitly rejected when it drafted ERISA." The plaintiffs include Texas, Florida and West Virginia, as well as oilfield services firm Liberty Energy; Western Energy Alliance, an oil and natural gas trade association; and James R. Copland, a…
FLORIDA STATE
Congressional Research Service: 'Mental Health Parity and Coverage in Private Health Insurance – Federal Requirements'

WASHINGTON , Feb. 2 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R47402) on. : Federal Requirements" by health care financing analyst. Coverage of Certain Preventive Services Without Cost Sharing ... 4. Mental Health Parity Requirements ... 4. Parity Law Definitions of MH/SUD Benefits ... 4. Parity Requirements...
Q&A: Louisiana Commissioner Jim Donelon on Special Session to Address Insurance Crisis

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana lawmakers created a $29 million incentive fund to lure property insurance companies to write business in the state. Fifteen years later, the Louisiana property insurance market is again in a state of crisis. A series of severe hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 led to catastrophic losses, forcing eight insurers to go…
LOUISIANA STATE
MedicaidAs provisions lapse, millions approach a coverage cliff

Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of low-income Americans at risk of losing health coverage, threatening their access to care and potentially exposing them to large medical bills.
OREGON STATE
Census Bureau Issues Working Paper Entitled 'Enhancing Race And Ethnicity Information In Medicaid Data – Role Of Census Bureau Data' (Part 2 of 2)

WASHINGTON , Feb. 3 (TNSrep)(TNScapv)-- The U.S. Census Bureau issued the following working paper (No. 2023-05) entitled "Enhancing Race and Ethnicity Information in Medicaid Data - The Role of Census Bureau Data." (Continued from Part 2 of 2) Here are excerpts:. * * *. Baumgartner, Jesse,. ,. David Radley. ,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Retired Civil Servants to Enjoy Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme

The Principal Secretary State Department of Public Service has said that the government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants. The PS spoke in Murang'a Wednesday during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for...
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan

Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
COLORADO STATE
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April

Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages

WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
WASHINGTON STATE
Mortgage rates in U.S. fall again, hit 6.09%

Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) fell for a fourth straight week. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.09%, down from 6.13% last week,. said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage costs have come down almost a full percentage point from their recent high, giving hope to some would-be homebuyers looking for a way into a deal. The bidding wars that marked the pandemic housing rally have cooled, and prices are expected to moderate further in the coming months. Still, with listings in short supply, affordability hurdles remain.
