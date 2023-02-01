Read full article on original website
GOP-led panel targets 'widespread fraud' in federal COVID-19 aid NEWS BRIEFING
WASHINGTON - House Republicans on Wednesday began their promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, focusing on what watchdogs described as "indications of widespread fraud" in federal coronavirus aid programs initiated under former President. . Over 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted on federal charges of defrauding...
GOP attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule
"By formally injecting ESG concepts into the ERISA prudent duty regulations, DOL has ventured into territory that Congress explicitly rejected when it drafted ERISA." The plaintiffs include Texas, Florida and West Virginia, as well as oilfield services firm Liberty Energy; Western Energy Alliance, an oil and natural gas trade association; and James R. Copland, a…
Congressional Research Service: 'Mental Health Parity and Coverage in Private Health Insurance – Federal Requirements'
WASHINGTON , Feb. 2 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R47402) on. : Federal Requirements" by health care financing analyst. Coverage of Certain Preventive Services Without Cost Sharing ... 4. Mental Health Parity Requirements ... 4. Parity Law Definitions of MH/SUD Benefits ... 4. Parity Requirements...
Q&A: Louisiana Commissioner Jim Donelon on Special Session to Address Insurance Crisis
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana lawmakers created a $29 million incentive fund to lure property insurance companies to write business in the state. Fifteen years later, the Louisiana property insurance market is again in a state of crisis. A series of severe hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 led to catastrophic losses, forcing eight insurers to go…
MedicaidAs provisions lapse, millions approach a coverage cliff
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of low-income Americans at risk of losing health coverage, threatening their access to care and potentially exposing them to large medical bills.
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in. Kentucky. . "Given we were facing the pandemic, we...
Census Bureau Issues Working Paper Entitled 'Enhancing Race And Ethnicity Information In Medicaid Data – Role Of Census Bureau Data' (Part 2 of 2)
WASHINGTON , Feb. 3 (TNSrep)(TNScapv)-- The U.S. Census Bureau issued the following working paper (No. 2023-05) entitled "Enhancing Race and Ethnicity Information in Medicaid Data - The Role of Census Bureau Data." (Continued from Part 2 of 2) Here are excerpts:. * * *. Baumgartner, Jesse,. ,. David Radley. ,...
Insurance relief bill nears final approval in Louisiana. Here's what's next.
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) A bill aimed at propping up Louisiana's flailing homeowners insurance market neared final approval Thursday after the. into a state incentive fund to lure more insurance companies to. Louisiana. after several firms either failed or fled the state following multiple hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.
What does the end of the federal COVID emergency mean for your wallet in Florida? [Miami Herald]
The federal government plans to end its COVID-19 emergency in May, which means a wave of changes are on the horizon. Under the emergency declaration, people were given access to free COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments. Once it expires. May 11. , everyone, including those with health insurance, should expect...
Retired Civil Servants to Enjoy Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme
The Principal Secretary State Department of Public Service has said that the government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants. The PS spoke in Murang'a Wednesday during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for...
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan
Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
Yes, states are re-checking Medicaid and CHIP eligibility starting in April
KFSM-TV (Fort Smith, AR) States have been required to provide continuous Medicaid coverage to enrollees since. because of a pandemic-response law called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The law incentivized states to pause all disenrollments for Medicaid and the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP), even when people became ineligible....
AHIP Responds To CMS 2024 Advance Rate Notice For Medicare Advantage And Part D Plans
President and CEO of AHIP, issued this statement following the. (CMS) release of the Advance Notice of Methodological Changes for Calendar Year (CY) 2024 for Medicare Advantage (MA) Capitation Rates and Part C and Part D Payment Policies. "More than 30 million of America's seniors and people with disabilities...
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
January may have delivered lower, if still solid, job growth
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the. Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies like Microsoft, Google,
Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages
WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
Mortgage rates in U.S. fall again, hit 6.09%
Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) fell for a fourth straight week. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.09%, down from 6.13% last week,. said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage costs have come down almost a full percentage point from their recent high, giving hope to some would-be homebuyers looking for a way into a deal. The bidding wars that marked the pandemic housing rally have cooled, and prices are expected to moderate further in the coming months. Still, with listings in short supply, affordability hurdles remain.
Despite reservations, Senate Health and Welfare recommends Medicaid expansion stay
BOISE — The Senate Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Idaho keep Medicaid expansion in place, but like the House health committee, it has reservations about its costs. Idaho. voters in 2018 approved Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid...
Mass. U.S. Attorney: Brookline Doctors Indicted on Additional Tax Charges
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Two Brookline physicians were charged in a superseding indictment today with tax evasion and a conspiracy to defraud the. , were indicted on two counts of tax evasion each and one count of a conspiracy to defraud the. IRS. . Merchia was previously indicted on...
Mass. U.S. Attorney: Middleboro Financial Adviser Pleads Guilty to Investment Adviser Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Middleboro financial adviser pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston for defrauding his elderly and otherwise vulnerable clients and stealing the victims' retirement assets. , 67, pleaded guilty to one count of investment adviser fraud, two counts of money laundering, three counts of...
