Feds expect $4.7B in fraud penalties Feds expect to collect $4.7B in insurance fraud penalties

DA continues partnership to stop insurance fraud, lower premiums
WORCESTER — For the 15th year, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. to work to eliminate insurance fraud, an effort that helps reduce automobile insurance premiums for all drivers. On. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Executive Director of the IFB of Massachusetts. Anthony M. DiPaolo. presented Early with a...
AHIP Responds To CMS 2024 Advance Rate Notice For Medicare Advantage And Part D Plans
President and CEO of AHIP, issued this statement following the. (CMS) release of the Advance Notice of Methodological Changes for Calendar Year (CY) 2024 for Medicare Advantage (MA) Capitation Rates and Part C and Part D Payment Policies. "More than 30 million of America's seniors and people with disabilities...
medicaid in colorado 325Kto lose access to plan
Starting in April, Colorado will see the largest shift in how people get their health insurance since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. are expected to be disenrolled from Medicaid as federal rules requiring states to keep them on during the COVID-19 public health emergency come to an end, said.
Congressional Research Service: 'Mental Health Parity and Coverage in Private Health Insurance – Federal Requirements'
WASHINGTON , Feb. 2 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R47402) on. : Federal Requirements" by health care financing analyst. Coverage of Certain Preventive Services Without Cost Sharing ... 4. Mental Health Parity Requirements ... 4. Parity Law Definitions of MH/SUD Benefits ... 4. Parity Requirements...
N.J. man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud
A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than. nursing facilities to Atrium owners. As a result, many of the facilities had to cut back on quality of care and were understaffed. "In addition, the indictment alleges that Breslin and...
MedicaidAs provisions lapse, millions approach a coverage cliff
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) States are preparing to remove millions of people from Medicaid as protections put in place early in the covid-19 pandemic expire. The upheaval, which begins in April, will put millions of low-income Americans at risk of losing health coverage, threatening their access to care and potentially exposing them to large medical bills.
North Carolina Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
WGHP-TV (Greensboro, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner. to increase auto policies. The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance. It would become effective on. Oct. 1. . "We want to make sure that the consumers are being afforded a fair...
Consideration When Purchasing Life Insurance
Grand Laker, The (Vinita, OK) There are a number of different life insurance products and features to consider when evaluating plans. Discussing the importance of owning life insurance can be a sensitive topic - after all, few people like to talk about death. However, if others depend on your support,...
Retired Civil Servants to Enjoy Post-Retirement Medical Insurance Scheme
The Principal Secretary State Department of Public Service has said that the government is in the process of actualizing a post-retirement medical insurance scheme for civil servants. The PS spoke in Murang'a Wednesday during a sensitization exercise on the provisions of the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants for...
What to Do With Your Life Insurance Payout
IQuanti: If you're the beneficiary of a life insurance policy and expect a payout, it's important to put these proceeds to good use. Depending on the size of the death benefit and the proportion that you're entitled to, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Here are five smart ways to utilize the death benefits of a life insurance contract.
DNC: DeSantis Proposes Tax Breaks for Wealthy Developers While Cutting Medicaid
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) While working Floridians struggle with some of the highest health care costs in the country,. is proposing cuts for critical services, including Medicaid. At the same time, the. Florida. GOP is pushing major tax handouts for wealthy housing developers in the state instead of prioritizing...
drug prices lawmakers try again to cap insulin costs
Lake County Record Bee (Lakeport, CA) As many diabetics across the Golden State struggle with insulin costs, California’s efforts to make the medication more affordable have yet to yield results. This year, lawmakers will revisit legislation that would address at least one piece of the affordability puzzle. Senate Bill...
What does the end of the federal COVID emergency mean for your wallet in Florida? [Miami Herald]
The federal government plans to end its COVID-19 emergency in May, which means a wave of changes are on the horizon. Under the emergency declaration, people were given access to free COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments. Once it expires. May 11. , everyone, including those with health insurance, should expect...
The Morgano Agency Helps Greenville Residents Choose Best Insurance Policies
-- GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA. /EINPresswire.com/ -- As no two individuals have the same lifestyles or personal preferences, so there is no one-size-fits-all insurance policy for everyone. Likewise, people have different lifestyles, habits, and choices, so they must consider these factors when selecting insurance policies. But with most providers offering similar packages, choosing the right insurance can be challenging and complicated. One good option for selecting a personalized insurance product is contacting a reputable agency with knowledgeable and experienced agents. With more than 30 years of industry experience and skilled professionals,
Insurance relief bill nears final approval in Louisiana. Here's what's next.
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) A bill aimed at propping up Louisiana's flailing homeowners insurance market neared final approval Thursday after the. into a state incentive fund to lure more insurance companies to. Louisiana. after several firms either failed or fled the state following multiple hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.
Insurance Information Institute Releases Its 2022 Annual Report
Triple-I has established a reputation for managing news cycles and earned credibility with major news outlets. No matter what is in the headlines, we also proactively inform and empower consumers, and the industry, by disseminating information on topical insurance and risk management issues," stated. , CEO,. Triple-I , in his...
Sens. Stabenow, Boozman Announce Hearing on Commodity Programs, Crop Insurance, Credit Policy in Next Farm Bill
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Senators (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture. (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, today announced that the Committee will hold a hearing titled "Farm Bill 2023: Commodity Programs,. Crop Insurance. , and Credit". Date:. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Time:. 10:00 AM ET. Place:. 328A Russell...
Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that. , its Chair, President and CEO, will present at the. Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. at. 10:30 a.m. Eastern on. Tuesday, Feb. 14. . A webcast of the presentation...
Mass. U.S. Attorney: Middleboro Financial Adviser Pleads Guilty to Investment Adviser Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) A Middleboro financial adviser pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston for defrauding his elderly and otherwise vulnerable clients and stealing the victims' retirement assets. , 67, pleaded guilty to one count of investment adviser fraud, two counts of money laundering, three counts of...
Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages
WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
