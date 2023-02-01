ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Eden Reports

Joe Biden Warns Republicans are Destroying the Economy, Want to Default on U.S. Debt, Raise Gas Prices

During a speech on Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the topic of economic progress and the ongoing efforts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. During the speech, he stated, "The Biden economic plan, because of you all, is actually working. It’s working... We’re moving in the right direction. Now we’ve got to protect those gains. We’ve got to protect those gains that our policies have generated — protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives who are threatening to destroy this progress... They want to raise your gas prices... They want to impose a 30 percent national sales tax on everything from food, clothing, school supplies, housing, cars — a whole deal... And, folks, the reason they want to do that — they want to eliminate the income tax system...And beyond that, they’re actually threatening to have us default on the American debt."
NBC Chicago

The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
TheDailyBeast

Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots

The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.

