During a speech on Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the topic of economic progress and the ongoing efforts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. During the speech, he stated, "The Biden economic plan, because of you all, is actually working. It’s working... We’re moving in the right direction. Now we’ve got to protect those gains. We’ve got to protect those gains that our policies have generated — protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives who are threatening to destroy this progress... They want to raise your gas prices... They want to impose a 30 percent national sales tax on everything from food, clothing, school supplies, housing, cars — a whole deal... And, folks, the reason they want to do that — they want to eliminate the income tax system...And beyond that, they’re actually threatening to have us default on the American debt."

8 DAYS AGO