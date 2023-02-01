Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Joe Biden Warns Republicans are Destroying the Economy, Want to Default on U.S. Debt, Raise Gas Prices
During a speech on Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the topic of economic progress and the ongoing efforts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. During the speech, he stated, "The Biden economic plan, because of you all, is actually working. It’s working... We’re moving in the right direction. Now we’ve got to protect those gains. We’ve got to protect those gains that our policies have generated — protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives who are threatening to destroy this progress... They want to raise your gas prices... They want to impose a 30 percent national sales tax on everything from food, clothing, school supplies, housing, cars — a whole deal... And, folks, the reason they want to do that — they want to eliminate the income tax system...And beyond that, they’re actually threatening to have us default on the American debt."
Motley Fool
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an...
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Washington Examiner
Biden push for national rent control will turn would-be landlords into Airbnb hosts
The coronavirus pandemic was hard on many people. Schoolchildren lost not just months but years of learning. Parents, especially mothers, could not work because teachers unions would not let schools reopen. Many workers who could not do their jobs remotely lost those jobs through no fault of their own. Landlords...
Fed rate hike: What will a smaller increase do to savings account interest rates?
As predicted by economists, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter of a percentage point Feb. 1, the smallest hike since last March.
Joe Biden Boasts About Passing $2 Trillion American Rescue Plan With No Republican Votes
On Monday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to laud his administration's American Rescue Plan bill, saying, "We passed the American Rescue Plan without a single vote from Republicans in Congress. We gave states and local governments money to keep firefighters in the fire hall, first responders on the job, teachers in the classroom, and nurses in the clinics and hospitals."
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments
Press Release The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the
How one man's ego could plunge America into a recession
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could push the economy into a tailspin in a misguided attempt to safeguard his own legacy.
wzmq19.com
McCarthy, Biden Begin Talks on Debt Ceiling While Members Warn of Economic Crisis if U.S. Defaults
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congress and the White House are facing a debt ceiling showdown. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy met to begin discussions on this. Members are sounding the alarm about the economic implications if the US defaults on its debt. “I was very...
Biden admin. aims to slash credit card late fees to $8
President Biden's administration will be proposing a series of policy rules intended to lower late credit card payment fees to approximately $8.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
NBC Chicago
The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
Bipartisan bill increasing SNAP benefits lands on Governor Murphy’s desk
New Jersey lawmakers moved to raise the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits months before the federal government is preparing to take away a pandemic-related monthly SNAP benefit bonus The post Bipartisan bill increasing SNAP benefits lands on Governor Murphy’s desk appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt - Bloomberg News
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has made its first interest payment under Elon Musk after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots
The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
The debt ceiling — here is what’s at stake
It's time to recognize the folly in using the debt ceiling as leverage for major reforms or policy changes.
Stimulus money boosted inflation by 2.6%—but it also likely prevented an even worse crisis, Fed study finds
Multiple rounds of fiscal stimulus from two presidents during the pandeminc may have been a double-edged sword for the U.S. economy.
Comments / 0