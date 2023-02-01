ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Expert: San Antonio’s violent crime hotspot initiative will need strong oversight to avoid overpolicing

By Iris Dimmick
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

City rolls out violent crime reduction plan

This story has been updated. Residents in up to 28 “hot spots” of violent crime throughout San Antonio may have already noticed an increased police presence over the last month as part of the city’s new Violent Crime Reduction Plan developed by the University of Texas at San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Downtown

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Leadership changes loom at four San Antonio-area school districts

Four San Antonio-area school districts are in the process of selecting new leaders this month, following departures that include a retirement and an unexpected resignation. The superintendent searches are the latest in a three-year period that saw dozens of superintendents across the state stepping down, including the leader of the Northside Independent School District.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Offline power substation, water woes and tree damage cause headaches in Fair Oaks Ranch

Fair Oaks Ranch residents, thousands of whom lost power Wednesday night, came close to having to boil their water as well. Transmission lines owned by a neighboring utility slowed CPS Energy’s ability to restore power to the municipality of roughly 10,500 people, which was forced to issue a water conservation notice because a water pumping station lost power.
FAIR OAKS RANCH, TX
San Antonio Report

CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years

CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Work: Le Sauce & Co.

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, my dad was always...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy