Expert: San Antonio’s violent crime hotspot initiative will need strong oversight to avoid overpolicing

City rolls out violent crime reduction plan
This story has been updated. Residents in up to 28 “hot spots” of violent crime throughout San Antonio may have already noticed an increased police presence over the last month as part of the city’s new Violent Crime Reduction Plan developed by the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Opponents gear up to fight the Justice Charter: ‘This policy is going to implode San Antonio’
San Antonio Republicans are laying plans to organize voters in opposition to a proposed City Charter amendment that seeks to ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds, as well as expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes. The progressive group ACT 4 SA — which stands...
Where I Live: Downtown
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Leadership changes loom at four San Antonio-area school districts
Four San Antonio-area school districts are in the process of selecting new leaders this month, following departures that include a retirement and an unexpected resignation. The superintendent searches are the latest in a three-year period that saw dozens of superintendents across the state stepping down, including the leader of the Northside Independent School District.
City gives $36M to social service programs, but there’s still ARPA money left
San Antonio City Council allocated the last large batch of a federal coronavirus pandemic grant Thursday, approving a total of $36.4 million in contracts for programs that provide services for mental health, seniors, youth and other social services. But $3.7 million — mostly in the mental health category — hasn’t...
Rent prices in San Antonio on a downward trend as economy reboots
Apartment renters soon could see relief after more than a year of extreme growth in rent costs in San Antonio and across the country. The average apartment rent in San Antonio during 2022 rose to $1,200 as the cost of rent grew by 15.5% in 2021 and at the start of 2022.
The 10 most disruptive areas of research happening in San Antonio
Texas is no stranger to disrupting the status quo. Across the country, governments and thought leaders look to recreate the success that the Lone Star state has long enjoyed thanks to its business-forward mindset and “shake it up” attitude. As Texas looks to the future, it is well...
She ‘listens first, acts second’: ACT 4 SA’s Ananda Tomas won’t stop pushing for police reform
As she and a colleague delivered four boxes containing more than 38,000 signatures to the San Antonio city clerk this month, Ananda Tomas’ eyes started to well with tears. “It’s really happening,” she said as a clerk sealed and time-stamped the boxes. The signatures, from residents in...
San Antonio’s Week in Photos, Jan. 22-28
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Bexar County, school districts announce Wednesday closures as winter freeze lingers
This story has been updated. The announcements of closures and delays kept coming Tuesday. Bexar County and most school districts announced they would remain closed for a second day as potentially dangerous road conditions were expected to continue, while a slew of public agencies and private businesses shared adjusted hours and closures.
Ice storm causes power outages, snaps trees across northern Bexar County
This story has been updated. Icy precipitation from a winter storm continued Wednesday, leaving thousands of residents without power and snapping trees and branches across northern Bexar County. By late afternoon, power had been restored to all but about 6,500 CPS Energy customers, mostly in North and Northwest San Antonio,...
Freezing rain not expected in Bexar County, but Hill Country road conditions will be dangerous
This story has been updated. Hill Country counties north of Bexar are prepping for freezing rain and dangerous road conditions through Wednesday, as the National Weather Service warned of “multiple rounds of wintry precipitation,” including freezing rain and sleet. Bexar County is not expected to see freezing rain,...
Offline power substation, water woes and tree damage cause headaches in Fair Oaks Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch residents, thousands of whom lost power Wednesday night, came close to having to boil their water as well. Transmission lines owned by a neighboring utility slowed CPS Energy’s ability to restore power to the municipality of roughly 10,500 people, which was forced to issue a water conservation notice because a water pumping station lost power.
CPS Energy budget approved with no rate increase, but two planned for following years
CPS Energy customers won’t see a rate increase in 2023, but two substantial hikes loom on the horizon, utility officials reaffirmed Monday. The discussion around rate increases came as the board of trustees voted Monday to approve a roughly $1.7 billion operating budget that will take effect Wednesday, the first day of the utility’s 2024 fiscal year.
Developer gets historic review commission’s OK to build another 250 apartments at the Pearl
The Pearl is expanding again. A city panel on Wednesday approved new plans by the redevelopers of the former brewery campus for a mid-rise apartment tower north of the property. The multifamily project is planned for a 2-acre industrial site at 102 E. Josephine St., which sits along the Museum...
Where I Work: Le Sauce & Co.
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, my dad was always...
SAWS’ new rate structure could lower your bill. Here’s how to read it and find out.
San Antonio Water System customers will see the impact of the utility’s new rate structure for the first time this month, which officials have said could lower bills for more than 80% of residents. The drop won’t be huge — the average decrease will be about 8%, SAWS officials...
