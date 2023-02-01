Read full article on original website
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Sky Blue News: Adios Vicky, Ortega the Blue, Summer Targets, and More...
Manchester City women are building toward a Saturday road trip to Leicester to face the Foxes. The men are heading to London on Sunday for a match with Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News is here to get you ready for all the action. ‘One day’ - Real Madrid manager Carlo...
Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After All Charges Against Player Were Dropped
The club issued a 43-word statement on Greenwood on Thursday.
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
Arteta hopes ‘biggest talents’ follow Martinelli in signing new Arsenal deal
Mikel Arteta hopes Gabriel Martinelli’s new contract opens the way for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and others to commit their long-term futures to Arsenal
Manchester City: Contract Negotiations, Transfer News and more
Manchester City had a relatively quiet window this January and that to e only signalled a huge summer window is in store. As we enter that we hit today on five of the latest pieces of news surrounding new deals, transfers and more. 1 Cancelo dispute dust up. Let’s start...
Manchester United ready to sign Barcelona star this summer
Manchester United have already begun planning their summer activity if the latest reports are to be believed, with Barcelona star Ansu Fati becoming the latest player linked with a move to Old Trafford. Last summer was dominated by rumours surrounding another Barcelona player, Frenkie de Jong, but a move for...
Newcastle vs. West Ham - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After a week for the ages in which Newcastle punched their tickets for a trip to Wembley on Feb. 26, we’re glad the Premier League is back. The schedule was hella packed through the first half of the season and right after the return from the World Cup break but things are now back to normalcy with only one more cup game to play at the end of the month and just league matchups sandwiching the Carabao Cup final.
Pedro Porro’s presence in Tottenham’s lineup only improves Dejan Kulusevski’s potential
It took a long time and there were many twists and turns in the tale, but Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Pedro Porro. This is important because ahead of this month, the right wingback position had not improved during Antonio Conte’s tenure. There was a brief period towards the latter end of last season where Matt Doherty was in good form but a nasty injury in the Aston Villa match led to him missing the rest of the season. Like in any window, Spurs were linked to a variety of players in the summer. And while they brought in Championship standout Djed Spence, Conte mentioned at the start of the year that Spence was a clear “club signing”. Even so, Spurs went into the season with Doherty and Emerson Royal as their primary options for the right wingback role.
Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
What Cesare Casadei Will Bring To Reading
Throughout this season it’s felt like there’s been a great, big, playmaker-shaped hole in the middle of Reading’s team. Michael Olise, John Swift and the Ovie Ejaria of a few years ago have all been conspicuous by their absence; Reading lack that stand-out bit of creative quality to dictate play, put the side on the front foot and create chances in the final third. The ever-hardworking Tom Ince has done his best, often being ‘the attacking midfielder’ in Reading’s XI (though that’s included various specific roles), but he’s a square peg in a round hole.
Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow
The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
Reading 2-2 Watford: An Unexpected Comeback
The Royals have had two home league games in 2023 so far and they’ve both ended in exactly the same scoreline, but they feel awfully different. The 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers was a throwback to the Reading of last season, letting a two-goal lead slip in painfully predictable fashion, but today’s 2-2 with Watford was the opposite: a pleasingly unpredictable positive result.
Fan Letters: “Sunderland needed a striker well before transfer deadline day!”
The recruitment team knew well before January that we needed a striker. When Ellis Simms was recalled we needed two, and even without the injury to Ross Stewart, January would be a failure. Three players for the future don’t mean anything at present, because we’ve lost three players with experience...
CHN Radio Episode 193: WEMBLEY BOUND
What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah review the EFL Cup Semifinal match against Southampton, recap the transfer window, and preview Newcastle’s match against West Ham. As always give this episode a listen, subscribe,...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 2
Happy february everyone! as promised - here is your EFL Champ roundup:. Today let’s focus on the push for the playoffs. Barring near-historic collapses, Burnley and Sheffield United will claim the automatic promotion spots. That leaves a good handful of teams competing for the four playoff spots. In fact,...
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After securing their place in the EFL Cup finals on Thursday by routing Nottingham Forest on aggregate, Premier League football returns to the Old Trafford as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. Both sides face each other in the league within the span of a month, the previous encounter ending on frustrating terms for Man United after a 90th-minute Michael Olise equalizer dented their winning run.
This young and dynamic Sunderland team is one we can all be proud of!
Last week’s FA Cup trip to Fulham felt like a free hit for Sunderland. It was our first game against Premier League opposition for over a year, and a match we went into as the underdogs. It also had the feel of a fixture where we could express ourselves and continue to build on our promising run of current form.
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - The Opposition
Manchester City face Spurs for the second time in 17 days as the blues travel south for the return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. City came back from 2-0 down to beat the North London side in January, and Antonio Conte’s side will be looking for revenge against a City side that is yet to score in Spurs’ new stadium. City have had indifferent results at the home of the Whites, but Tottenham have not had it all their own way at home this season, and the blues will be looking to capitalise on their own indifferent home form.
Thursday February 2nd - Sunday February 5th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
