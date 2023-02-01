It took a long time and there were many twists and turns in the tale, but Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Pedro Porro. This is important because ahead of this month, the right wingback position had not improved during Antonio Conte’s tenure. There was a brief period towards the latter end of last season where Matt Doherty was in good form but a nasty injury in the Aston Villa match led to him missing the rest of the season. Like in any window, Spurs were linked to a variety of players in the summer. And while they brought in Championship standout Djed Spence, Conte mentioned at the start of the year that Spence was a clear “club signing”. Even so, Spurs went into the season with Doherty and Emerson Royal as their primary options for the right wingback role.

1 DAY AGO