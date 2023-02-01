Read full article on original website
Thomas Massie will wear his ticking debt clock to the State of the Union
It’s not a doomsday clock or a pedometer, though it’s been confused for both. The copper-cased ticker affixed to Rep. Thomas Massie’s lapel is a debt clock, tracking the country’s debt in real time using a complicated algorithm of the Kentucky Republican’s design — and raising eyebrows in the process.
Spartz won’t run for Senate – or reelection to the House – in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz, the Ukrainian-born Republican from Indiana who has sparred with the leaders of her party on several key issues, is sitting out the 2024 election cycle. Widely mentioned as a possible candidate for Senate, Spartz announced Friday that she won't be a candidate for the open seat — and isn't running for a third term in the House either.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP State of the Union response
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week. “I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats,” she said in a statement. “We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”
At the Races: Cash course
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. At their most basic level, campaign finance reports are a simple tabulation of money raised and spent....
Senate organizes committees for the 118th Congress
Senate committees will be able to get to work next week after the Senate adopted resolutions constituting their membership for the 118th Congress before departing Thursday afternoon. Two resolutions comprise the agreed-upon membership of Democrats and Republicans on each committee. The final step in the process before floor action was...
Mace secures McCarthy’s pledge on ‘due process’ vote
The House in the coming weeks could formalize a method for stripping members of committee posts, according to a deal Rep. Nancy Mace said she hashed out with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the hours before Thursday's vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs. Mace, R-S.C., said she...
Lawmakers outline cyber priorities for Pentagon
Lawmakers say addressing recruitment and retention challenges tied to the Pentagon’s cyber forces is among their top priorities within the military software and information technology landscape this Congress. But they also want to see a host of other issues — including international cyber diplomacy and the Defense Department’s ability...
GOP attorneys general sue Labor Department over ESG rule
A group of 25 Republican attorneys general sued Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and the Labor Department over a Biden administration regulation that gives retirement plan sponsors more freedom to consider environmental, social and governance factors when selecting investments. The final rule, which went into effect this week, remains in force...
Appropriations power shifts
The new Congress features a power shakeup on the House and Senate Appropriations committees that will change how spending bills are written. CQ Roll Call's David Lerman, Aidan Quigley and Paul M. Krawzak outline the leadership changes in Appropriations and assess the political dynamics in the battle over raising the statutory debt limit.
House votes to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel as Democrats cry hypocrisy and ‘racism’
Corrected 3:50 p.m. | Over Democratic cries of hypocrisy and “revenge”-seeking, House Republicans on Thursday stripped one of the chamber’s few Muslim female lawmakers of a coveted committee assignment, arguing some past comments she uttered were laced with antisemitism. In a party-line vote, the House approved a...
It’s back: Modernization panel finds a new home under House Administration
The “fix Congress” panel that officially disbanded last session will return in the 118th Congress in a different form. The House Administration Committee on Thursday established a new subcommittee — a reincarnation of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, or ModCom, that first convened in 2019.
‘My voice will get louder and stronger!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses
It was a busy week on Capitol Hill with House Republicans flexing their slim majority with messaging bills, spirited debate over guns in hearing rooms and ending with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar getting booted from Foreign Affairs, but vowing to not be silenced. These are just some of the highlights of this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses.
Schedules and snipes: The colloquy tradition rolls on
As House Republicans’ second in command, Steve Scalise, R-La., had regular opportunities last Congress to ask about — or criticize — Democrats’ upcoming agenda during end-of-week colloquies on the floor. Now, with Republicans in power, the shoe’s on the other foot, and Scalise will spend colloquies on the receiving end of questions from newly minted Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass.
