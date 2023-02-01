ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: ARK Invest CEO Explains Why “SBF Didn’t Like Bitcoin At All”

Yesterday (1 February 2023), Catherine Wood, Founder, CIO, and CEO at ARK Investment Management, LLC (aka “ARK” or “ARK Invest”), shared her thoughts on crypto. On 23 November 2022, Wood talked about Bitcoin and Ethereum during an interview with Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec on Bloomberg Businessweek Radio.
cryptoglobe.com

Bitwise Investments CIO on the Three Cryptoassets Currently Catching His Eye

In a recent interview on the “Making Money with Matt McCall” podcast, Matt Hougan, the Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise Investments, offered his insights on the cryptocurrency market and the assets that investors should consider. Hougan emphasized the importance of having both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy