The most hotly contested rivalry in the sport, the Iron Bowl of gymnastics series renews Friday as No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 11 Alabama with eyes on making history. ‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak that ran over 37 years against Auburn. Auburn with a win in 2016 finally snapped the skid. After the 2016 win killed The Streak, wins in 2020 and 2022 buried it. The days of dominance are gone and what stands now is a competitive series: Alabama wins at home, but Auburn has won its last two home meets in the series. Alabama placed higher at the SEC Championship last spring but then the Tigers advanced further at the NCAA Championship. Back and forth they go, now both in the top 15 nationally in scoring average as Auburn tries to make history again and win in Tuscaloosa for the first time ever.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO