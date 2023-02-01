Read full article on original website
wrbl.com
A little chilly but sunny to end the week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Don’t expect a warm-up however, temperatures will remain in the 50s and a gusty wind up to 20 mph will make it feel cooler. Calm weekend ahead with sunshine on Saturday, clouds will increase through the late afternoon then staying cloudy on Sunday. Mild...
WTVM
Stuck in a rut for another couple days
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We remain locked in the clouds through early Friday. It’ll take some heavier rain late Thursday and first thing Friday to clean out the air. Another gloomy Wednesday after some morning fog. Generally overcast with a stray shower or two. High near 60 to the north with mid to upper 60s south.
WTVM
Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson marks 10 years at News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feb. 4 may seem like a normal day to many, but to WRBL’s Sports Director Jack Patterson it continues to mark another year at WRBL. 10 years ago today, Patterson started his career right here in his hometown. Take a look at just a glimpse of his journey so far.
2nd Annual Sip & Shop event highlights local businesses of the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Thursday night, folks from across the Fountain City made it out in the rain to shop local as The Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosted their 2nd annual Sip and Shop event that’s all about supporting local businesses. More than 400 people shopped the booths that lined the Trade Center’s North/Center Hall. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika entrepreneur creates new iOS food discovery app
For those who don’t ever know what they want for a dinner, a local entrepreneur has developed an app just for you. Over the last few years, Marcus Marshall, 26, of Opelika, has been busy engineering Beary Hungry, an iOS app that connects restaurant goers and restaurant owners. The new app has two functions: The first is for people who like to eat out. Beary Hungry designs a profile of its user’s taste buds and matches restaurants to that profile. The second function is for restaurant owners. The app acts as a form of advertisement where restaurants can upload menus and info about their businesses.
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
Damaging fire displaces 16 people at Hampton Place Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, several Columbus Fire Department units responded to the Hampton Place apartment complex to stave off heavy smoke and fire emanating from the left rear corner of the apartment building. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units immediately underwent extinguishment operations and searched for […]
WTVM
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash is now clear on I-185 southbound. The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
WTVM
New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
LaGrange police investigate second home shot within 24-hour span
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span. On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found […]
WTVM
Columbus police locate missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department located an 11-year-old boy that went missing on Feb. 2. Dezmond Jones-Edwards was located in good health.
wrbl.com
National Missing Persons Day: Carol Evans
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – National Missing Persons Day is honored every year on Feb. 3. It aims to focus the country’s attention on the missing individuals in each community. One Troup County woman, Carol Evans, 76, went missing from her Troup County home five years ago. Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office shared her story with WRBL.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Suni Lee scores two perfect 10’s in Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum
TUSCALOOSA — Big-time players make magic in big-time games. Auburn superstar Suni Lee added to her incredible college legacy Friday by scoring a perfect 10 in enemy territory at Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum. Then she scored another 10 on beam. She scored a perfect score on bars in the...
WTVM
Columbus apartment fire results in numerous people to lose everything
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A number of people at an apartment complex in Columbus lost everything to a late-night fire. It happened at Hampton Place, with fire crews arriving on the scene around 3:30 this morning. Tenants say they were in bed when they heard firefighters banging on their doors....
CPD: Street-racing on the rise following COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— In 2022, the City of Columbus had nearly 30 traffic-related fatalities. One of which Columbus Police say they directly attribute to street-racing. The Columbus Police Department defines street racing as, “two or more cars or vehicles in an attempt for some type of competition, trying to out race out drive another driver.” […]
12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County
Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
Opelika-Auburn News
The Streak is dead. The Rivalry lives. No. 6 Auburn looks to make history in Tuscaloosa
The most hotly contested rivalry in the sport, the Iron Bowl of gymnastics series renews Friday as No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 11 Alabama with eyes on making history. ‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak that ran over 37 years against Auburn. Auburn with a win in 2016 finally snapped the skid. After the 2016 win killed The Streak, wins in 2020 and 2022 buried it. The days of dominance are gone and what stands now is a competitive series: Alabama wins at home, but Auburn has won its last two home meets in the series. Alabama placed higher at the SEC Championship last spring but then the Tigers advanced further at the NCAA Championship. Back and forth they go, now both in the top 15 nationally in scoring average as Auburn tries to make history again and win in Tuscaloosa for the first time ever.
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar retires after nearly 50 years of service
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the retirement of LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement, with 28 of those years serving the LaGrange Police Department on Friday. According to LPD, LaGrange City Manager Tom Hall hired Chief Dekmar in 1995. Dekmar’s experience in […]
