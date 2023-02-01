ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

wrbl.com

A little chilly but sunny to end the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Don’t expect a warm-up however, temperatures will remain in the 50s and a gusty wind up to 20 mph will make it feel cooler. Calm weekend ahead with sunshine on Saturday, clouds will increase through the late afternoon then staying cloudy on Sunday. Mild...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Stuck in a rut for another couple days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We remain locked in the clouds through early Friday. It’ll take some heavier rain late Thursday and first thing Friday to clean out the air. Another gloomy Wednesday after some morning fog. Generally overcast with a stray shower or two. High near 60 to the north with mid to upper 60s south.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika entrepreneur creates new iOS food discovery app

For those who don’t ever know what they want for a dinner, a local entrepreneur has developed an app just for you. Over the last few years, Marcus Marshall, 26, of Opelika, has been busy engineering Beary Hungry, an iOS app that connects restaurant goers and restaurant owners. The new app has two functions: The first is for people who like to eat out. Beary Hungry designs a profile of its user’s taste buds and matches restaurants to that profile. The second function is for restaurant owners. The app acts as a form of advertisement where restaurants can upload menus and info about their businesses.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Damaging fire displaces 16 people at Hampton Place Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, several Columbus Fire Department units responded to the Hampton Place apartment complex to stave off heavy smoke and fire emanating from the left rear corner of the apartment building. The first unit arrived at the scene at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, units immediately underwent extinguishment operations and searched for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Black History Month: Horace King

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

New sports, entertainment venue coming to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A sports and entertainment venue is coming to Opelika soon. Construction is underway for Tigertown Sports, right behind Lowes. It will include a miniature golf course, three sand beach volleyball courts, and a full service bar. The new business is expected to cater to all ages.
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

National Missing Persons Day: Carol Evans

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – National Missing Persons Day is honored every year on Feb. 3. It aims to focus the country’s attention on the missing individuals in each community. One Troup County woman, Carol Evans, 76, went missing from her Troup County home five years ago. Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office shared her story with WRBL.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Street-racing on the rise following COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— In 2022, the City of Columbus had nearly 30 traffic-related fatalities. One of which Columbus Police say they directly attribute to street-racing. The Columbus Police Department defines street racing as, “two or more cars or vehicles in an attempt for some type of competition, trying to out race out drive another driver.” […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County

Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

The Streak is dead. The Rivalry lives. No. 6 Auburn looks to make history in Tuscaloosa

The most hotly contested rivalry in the sport, the Iron Bowl of gymnastics series renews Friday as No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 11 Alabama with eyes on making history. ‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak that ran over 37 years against Auburn. Auburn with a win in 2016 finally snapped the skid. After the 2016 win killed The Streak, wins in 2020 and 2022 buried it. The days of dominance are gone and what stands now is a competitive series: Alabama wins at home, but Auburn has won its last two home meets in the series. Alabama placed higher at the SEC Championship last spring but then the Tigers advanced further at the NCAA Championship. Back and forth they go, now both in the top 15 nationally in scoring average as Auburn tries to make history again and win in Tuscaloosa for the first time ever.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar retires after nearly 50 years of service

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the retirement of LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement, with 28 of those years serving the LaGrange Police Department on Friday. According to LPD, LaGrange City Manager Tom Hall hired Chief Dekmar in 1995. Dekmar’s experience in […]
LAGRANGE, GA

