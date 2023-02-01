Read full article on original website
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions
In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.
Detroit Lions’ most significant off-season need
Following the 2021 regular season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had a plethora of off-season needs, and they addressed some of those needs via free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, GM Brad Holmes was able to improve the defensive line by adding the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. He also added LB rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph, who made tangible impacts in 2022. As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, WR DJ Chark was signed as a free agent and WR Jameson Williams was selected in the draft. The team was certainly improved in 2022, but the hope is that they can add a few more pieces during the upcoming offseason, and win the NFC North in 2023.
8 Candidates Who Could Replace Lions Duce Staley
Here are eight candidates to replace Duce Staley as Detroit Lions running backs coach.
One Working Theory for Vikings Next WR2
Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target Cornerback Help Early
Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez has become a popular pick for the Detroit Lions at both No. 6 and No. 18 overall.
Jason Cabinda explains huge difference between Dan Campbell and Matt Patricia
When the Detroit Lions fired Jim Caldwell and hired Matt Patricia as their head coach prior to the 2018 season, the hope was that he would come in and take the team to the next level. Well, as we now know, rather than taking Detroit to the next level, Patricia pretty much burned the organization to the ground, and he ended up getting fired before the 2020 season was over. Now, Dan Campbell is running the show, and fullback Jason Cabinda sees some big differences.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Detroit Lions Lose Coach
The Detroit Lions are coming off an incredibly promising season, finishing with a 9-8 record and just barely missing the playoffs. Everything seemed to go right for the team's offense, and under Dan Campbell's leadership, they came out prepared and ready to power through opposing teams.
Jared Goff comes out on fire in Pro Bowl Games passing competition [Video]
Jared Goff had a heck of a season for the Detroit Lions. Though he was not originally selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, he eventually got the nod to replace Jalen Hurts, who is headed to the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, Goff participated in the “Precision Passing” competition and came out of the gates on fire.
Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions
When Calvin Johnson retired from the NFL, the Hall of Fame receiver’s relationship with the Detroit Lions became strained. Johnson and the team have been fighting over money that he believes he is owed. But according to Megatron himself recently, fences are being mended. Johnson spoke to the New York Post recently for his cannabis company, Primitiv Performance. Read more... The post Calvin Johnson provides massive update on relationship with Lions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Detroit Lions hire former player as cornerbacks coach
DETROIT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former player for the Detroit Lions has joined the team's coaching staff. Dré Bly played for the Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2006 and he confirmed on Thursday that he's been hired as the team's cornerbacks coach. Bly was previously the cornerbacks coach for...
Impact of Losing Duce Staley, Evaluating Lions DC Aaron Glenn
Latest Detroit Lions podcast focuses on the coaching staff and exploring offseason moves.
Pro Football Focus reveals free agent Detroit Lions should pursue
The Detroit Lions will be looking to improve their secondary before the 2023 season begins, and you can bet they will add a couple of cornerbacks between free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus recently published an article where they look at one defensive player that each NFL team should consider in free agency. For Detroit, cornerback Cameron Sutton is suggested as a good fit.
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Free Agency 2023, Duce Staley Gone, Jared Goff, + 2023 NFL Draft
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings
Lions RB Jamaal Williams believes the NFL is trying to take his “personality away” with the number of fines he’s received for touchdown celebrations. “Now I get fined for this stuff. I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said, via Pro Football Talk. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’m literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something.”
