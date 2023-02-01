Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Chinese Spy Balloon Changes Course, Floating Over Central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said he...
China, Japan Discuss Concerns Over Disputed East China Sea Islands
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop "right-wing" provocations. The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been...
Around 70% of Haitians Back International Force to Fight Gangs, Survey Says
(Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January. Some 69% of...
South Sudan's Late Liberation Hero Garang in Focus During Pope's Visit
JUBA (Reuters) - Pope Francis will lead prayers at the mausoleum of South Sudanese liberation hero John Garang on Saturday, an acknowledgement of the importance for the world's youngest nation of perhaps the one leader who could ensure unity. Garang was killed in a helicopter crash in July 2005, less...
China Balloon Soaring Over U.S. Deflates Hopes for Diplomatic Thaw
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The political uproar over a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifting over the United States did not just derail a planned visit to Beijing by the top U.S. diplomat, it also threatens to upset attempts by both countries to steady an increasingly rocky relationship. The reaction in the...
Sri Lanka Marks Independence Anniversary Amid Economic Woes
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka marked its 75th independence anniversary on Saturday as a bankrupt nation, with many citizens angry, anxious and in no mood to celebrate. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has started to improve some but not all of the acute shortages, acknowledged the somber state of the nation, saying in a televised speech, “We have reached the point of destruction.”
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Eastern New Guinea Region– EMSC
(Reuters) -A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Eastern New Guinea region on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 104 km (64 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said, revising an earlier report that put the depth at 109 km. There were no...
Police Tighten Security as North Macedonia, Bulgaria Honour National Hero
SKOPJE (Reuters) - Police stepped up security on Saturday as North Macedonia and Bulgaria commemorated a 19th-century revolutionary claimed by both neighbours as a hero at a ceremony expected to be attended by nationalists from the two countries. The two Balkan states have had tense relations since 2020, when European...
Firefighters Battle Dozens of Wildfires in Chile, Death Toll at 22
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Dozens of wildfires blazing though Chile caused the government to extend an emergency order to another region on Saturday, as a scorching summer heatwave complicates efforts to control fires that have claimed at least 22 lives so far. The emergency order declared by the interior ministry now covers...
China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for...
IMF Giving Pakistan Tough Time in 'Unimaginable' Economic Crisis - PM
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a "tough time" over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis. Hours after his remark, the Pakistani rupee hit a record low against...
Council of Europe Urges Italy to Scrap or Change Migration Decree
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy should scrap or rewrite its new anti-immigration decree aimed at curtailing NGO rescue ships to ensure it "fully complies" with human rights and international law obligations, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner said. The decree, introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, orders charity-run...
China Expresses Regret for Drifting Balloon That Alarmed U.S. Military, Leaders
China on Friday expressed regret for a large balloon that floated into American airspace, causing alarm among U.S. national security decision makers, saying it was a “civilian airship” that drifted off course. [. READ:. China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course ]. The Chinese...
Latvia Says Traders Use Turkey, Kazakhstan, Armenia to Dodge Russia Sanctions
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Traders are using Turkey, Kazakhstan and Armenia to evade European Union sanctions on Russia in a tactic that breaches these countries' compliance with the bloc's embargo, Latvia's prime minister said on Friday. Krisjanis Karins made the assertion following talks with counterparts from fellow EU members Estonia and...
Israel to Chad: Need to Curb Iran, Hezbollah Clout in Sahel
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Chadian President Mahamat Deby, in Israel to open an embassy on Thursday, heard his hosts' concern about what they described as the clout of their arch-foes Iran and Hezbollah in Africa's Sahel region. Israel only confirmed Deby's visit on Wednesday, a day after he arrived. The trip included...
Philippines Grants U.S. Greater Access to Bases Amid China Concerns
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has granted the United States greater access to its military bases, their defence chiefs said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tension over self-ruled Taiwan. The United States would be given access to four more...
Israel's Pioneering Drones Use Free-Falling Bombs, Can Carry a Tonne
TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli armed drones use gravity bombs that produce no noise or smoke as they fall, making them hard for enemies to anticipate or evade, and the largest model of the aircraft can carry up to a tonne of munitions, its military says. After more than two...
Pakistan's Forex Reserves With Central Bank Drop to $3.09 Billion
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports. The country is locked in negotiations with the...
