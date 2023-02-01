Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Three new assistants join Jimmy Rogers first staff at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New head football coach Jimmy Rogers continued filling out his first staff at South Dakota State today with some familiar names. Robbie Rouse will be his new running back coach replacing Andre Crenshaw who left for Western Kentucky. Rouse played college football at Fresno State and played for the Sioux Falls Storm back in 2017. He’d soon after enter coaching and served as running backs coach at Augustana, North Dakota and, most recently, Cal Poly.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson...
KELOLAND TV
Making snow at Huset’s Speedway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be bitterly cold outside tonight, but things are really heating up at Husets Speedway. Crews have been busy this week getting ready to host snowmobile racers from all over the world for the Octane Ink SnoCross Nationals. But believe it or not, they need more snow.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
Finally, There’s Proof That Iowa Is Filled Full of Bad Drivers!
Bad drivers, every state has them, and some states have their unfair share. If you've ever driven on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, you would swear South Dakota would be one of those states. Think about it, how many times have you personally been motoring down South Dakota's busiest city...
sfsimplified.com
Want a downtown sports stadium? Here's your chance, Sioux Falls.
Simplified: Sioux Falls has a chance to redevelop 10 acres of land east of downtown, and both the city and local economic development groups are looking to the community for guidance on what to put there. Why it matters. City and community leaders announced the new "Riverline District" to a...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
sdpb.org
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bancorp subsidiary completes move to Sioux Falls
The Bancorp Bank, N.A. a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. announced its headquarters has relocated to Sioux Falls, SD, effective Feb. 1. The announcement follows the bank’s conversion to a national bank.With the relocation, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is now the third-largest bank by asset size in the state that straddles the West and Upper Midwest.
Vermillion South Dakota ‘Safe Ride’ Bus Involved in Accident
Apparently, even the Safe Ride bus isn't completely safe from accidents these days. Just ask the folks down in Vermillion, South Dakota. One of their city's Safe Ride busses was involved in a hit-and-run accident during the early morning hours of Saturday, (January 28). Dakota News Now is reporting that...
South Dakota’s Perception of Heart Disease & Stroke Changed By Go Red For Women
This week we will witness a sea of red spread throughout the region as the American Heart Association marches to the beat of Go Red For Women. Along with millions of women, you can Be The Beat during American Heart Month. Learning CPR and knowing what to do when someone needs your hands to keep their beat going.
You Can Win Free Food By Proposing At This Sioux Falls Restaurant
Love is in the air this month with Valentine's Day around the corner. Couples around the Sioux Empire are trying to plan the perfect romantic evening to celebrate each other. One restaurant chain in Sioux Falls is taking this date night to the next level. If you're thinking about proposing...
sfsimplified.com
Get a first look at potential changes to Sioux Falls School District boundaries
Simplified: School board members Wednesday are expected to discuss potential shifts in boundaries to ease crowding in a couple schools. Here's a preview of what their discussion will entail. Why it matters. District boundaries determine which neighborhoods funnel into which schools. That means anytime changes happen, it means some families...
Sioux Falls ‘Citizens’ Police Academy’ Registration Now Open
Sioux Falls is giving you a chance to channel your inner Tackleberry with the start of the New Year. The Sioux Falls Police Department has just opened up the application window for its 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy. They aren't looking for a wannabe Mahoney, Hightower, and Jones, but they...
And The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…
After a month of consuming pounds beef patties and endless side of fries, the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has a new champion. Over 24,000 votes were recorded in this year's friendly downtown competition. A record number of 32 restaurants showcased their creative and tasty burgers. But who came out on top?
KELOLAND TV
Snow piles could get a little smaller this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.
