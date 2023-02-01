Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
Yahoo Sports
In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told
Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
Yahoo!
World's largest auto supplier to invest millions in Hyundai plant, bringing thousands of jobs
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Hyundai Mobis will invest $926 million into an EV power electric system plant. Known as one of the world’s biggest auto suppliers, the move will add at least 1,500 jobs to the area. “When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Brunswick GA You Must Try
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Brunswick GA, then you have come to the right place. Around here, we not only love to eat, but we love to eat really good food. As one of the best beach towns in Georgia, you can expect good seafood. Brunswick is actually known as The Shrimp Capital of the World due to the wild GA shrimp that are plentiful in the marshes and estuaries around the historic mainland city.
WJCL
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
thedariennews.net
Suspect arrested in the murder of Neil Trutt
Justin Barrett Barnard arrested in the death of Darien fisherman Neil Trutt. McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff issued a news release on Feb. 2 concerning the arrest of Justin Barrett Barnard in the death of Neil Trutt. “On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, an arrest was made in the death...
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after fisherman killed in Darien
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect accused of killing a fisherman in Darien has been arrested. The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Justin Barnard was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Wednesday. He is now charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Deputies say 51-year-old...
OnlyInYourState
Visit Hotel Simone, An Adults-Only Beautiful Island Hotel In Georgia
If you find yourself daydreaming of escaping to an island paradise, it may be closer than you think. Sure, we can’t all afford to travel to a Caribbean island at the drop of a hat, but there are several great beaches in Georgia where you can enjoy a tropical vacation without leaving the state. One of the most popular barrier island beaches in Georgia is St. Simons Island, a 12-mile long island not far from Brunswick. There, you’ll find Hotel Simone, a new boutique hotel that’s full of luxury and class. This adults-only paradise is the perfect place to escape your worries and the stresses of everyday life.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Two suspects remain at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Tuesday.
Students push for answers after Duval County school leaders cancel ‘Indecent’ performance
Action News Jax reached out to the school district on Wednesday asking if there were plans to change the decision on the performance. A spokesperson said in an email “there are no plans to reconsider the decision regarding the play.”
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting. Officials say deputies responded to a call of a person shot around 11:10 a.m. Friday. The victim died of their injures and has been identified as Zack Johnson, according...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Florida CEO Gets 32 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion
A former Jacksonville company CEO was sentenced on January 30, 2023, to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager at a New York-based IT services company and from 2017 through 2019, he was the CEO of a different IT services company based in Jacksonville. From 2015 through 2018, Cory used his positions to cause more than $1.5 million to be deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled. As CEO, Cory caused transfers to Gambit Matrix under the false pretense that they were payments for consulting services that had never been provided.
Comments / 1