3 men charged in connection to string of car thefts across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Three people in Troy were caught on camera going from car to car at an apartment complex. The suspects were seen going "up and down the street, checking every car," according to Troy resident Natalie Davis. She says her black jeep was locked and safe, but she posted a video of the incident on the Next Door app. She quickly realized this problem far outreached her street.
3 men found in Highland Park apartment died from multiple gunshot wounds

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the three men who were found inside a vacant Highland Park apartment last week were shot multiple times. In an update on Tuesday morning, MSP said, "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of deaths for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."
Making threats against schools can land you in prison, AG warns

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents about the seriousness of school threats and how they could land you behind bars. In a statement, Dana Nessel said she is sending out a reminder in light of four school districts (in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos) that were recently the targets of swatting.
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
MSP trooper seriously injured in crash in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a trooper was seriously injured in a crash along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township on Tuesday morning. According to MSP, a trooper was going southbound on Dixie in the right land when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck while heading northbound.
Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
Michigan's student Count Day is Wednesday

(WXYZ) — This Wednesday, school districts across the state will be participating in Count Day, the biannual count of students that helps to determine the amount of money each school district gets. Count days are crucial for districts like Detroit Public Community Schools where chronic absenteeism and the need...
Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning. Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is the City of Detroit’s summer work experience program for Detroit youth, and it aims to provide summer jobs for 8,000 people ages 14-24. The program launched in 2015.
Detroit Weather: More wind and rain Thursday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 30°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 43°. Wind: W to S 5-10 mph. Thursday: Widespread rain in the morning. Strong winds from the east turn southwest late. Gusts over 45 mph are possible from midday on.
Detroit Weather: Calm day before a wet & windy Thursday

Today: Partly sunny morning, mostly cloudy afternoon with a high of 43°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Rain develops after midnight and increases in intensity through sunrise. Low of 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Thursday: Widespread heavy rain in the morning. We'll get a break from rain around...
