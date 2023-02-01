Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
3 men charged in connection to string of car thefts across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Three people in Troy were caught on camera going from car to car at an apartment complex. The suspects were seen going "up and down the street, checking every car," according to Troy resident Natalie Davis. She says her black jeep was locked and safe, but she posted a video of the incident on the Next Door app. She quickly realized this problem far outreached her street.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office Deputy's hug caught on camera aims to inspire kindness
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — We have all been there. We experience moments when life is relentlessly pushing down on us. Now, a moment caught on camera as a Macomb County deputy helped someone overwhelmed by stress, is reminding us, we are not alone. It happened after a call...
3 men found in Highland Park apartment died from multiple gunshot wounds
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the three men who were found inside a vacant Highland Park apartment last week were shot multiple times. In an update on Tuesday morning, MSP said, "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of deaths for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."
Making threats against schools can land you in prison, AG warns
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents about the seriousness of school threats and how they could land you behind bars. In a statement, Dana Nessel said she is sending out a reminder in light of four school districts (in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos) that were recently the targets of swatting.
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
'I could use a hug.' Macomb County deputy hugs it out with driver in distress
(WXYZ) — Earlier this month, a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a vehicle on the side of the road. When the deputy arrived, he discovered the driver was going through a difficult time. "Is there anything I can do to help you," Macomb County Deputy...
MSP trooper seriously injured in crash in Oakland County
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a trooper was seriously injured in a crash along Dixie Highway in Groveland Township on Tuesday morning. According to MSP, a trooper was going southbound on Dixie in the right land when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a salt truck while heading northbound.
Mother of 5 leaves home days before Christmas after squatter removal service threatens prosecution
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Providers of squatter removal services offer landlords and property management companies an alternative way to deal with unsavory situations and illegal squatters. However, local community leaders are sounding the alarm, saying squatter removal services are becoming more popular, and may also provide a fast, easy way to avoid the normal eviction court process.
Michigan high schools targeted in swatting calls, forces schools into lockdown
(WXYZ) — In one day, at least 10 schools across the state were forced into lockdown over a school threat. Officials believe the number of threats was not a coincidence. "The first thing is I want to know if it’s real or not. I mean you know? What’s a prank and what’s real," parent Sharon Veasley said.
7 Action News gets results for neighbors concerned about hazardous hole causing crashes
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer, leading to crashes caught on camera. You can see video of...
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program related to Gordie Howe bridge project
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit. The Barajas are the 70th family to benefit from the Detroit Home Swap program, launched by the city to...
'I was really shocked.' Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to end midwifery services
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The feeling of anxiety is replacing excitement for expecting mother Leah Hettinga because she just learned, two months before her due date, that her detailed birthing plan is down the drain. "I was really shocked. It caused some contractions for me which made my husband...
Metro Detroit communities raising money for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — With thousands dead and injured and the search for survivors still underway, relief efforts are happening to help victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Answering the call in a time of crisis and overwhelming uncertainty are members of the Turkish American Cultural Association of...
Local dance studio helps man grieve, gives LGBTQ+ couples platform to compete
To say dancing is Jonathan Quirk's passion would be an understatement. "From that very first lesson on, I was welcomed, and I felt like a sense of being home," said Quirk. Through dancing, Jonathan can connect with his emotions. And over the years, it also helped him grieve. "When I...
Michigan's student Count Day is Wednesday
(WXYZ) — This Wednesday, school districts across the state will be participating in Count Day, the biannual count of students that helps to determine the amount of money each school district gets. Count days are crucial for districts like Detroit Public Community Schools where chronic absenteeism and the need...
Teacher shortage, pay may cause issues in plan for free early childhood education in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Research shows that early childhood learning, specifically for kids between the age of about 3-4 1/2 years old, can counteract the disadvantage some children experience and improve social and cognitive development. "I love teaching the children. I want the children to learn. I want the children to...
Applications now open for ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Applications are now open for the ninth year of Grow Detroit’s Young Talent, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other local leaders announced Tuesday morning. Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is the City of Detroit’s summer work experience program for Detroit youth, and it aims to provide summer jobs for 8,000 people ages 14-24. The program launched in 2015.
Detroit Weather: More wind and rain Thursday
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 30°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 43°. Wind: W to S 5-10 mph. Thursday: Widespread rain in the morning. Strong winds from the east turn southwest late. Gusts over 45 mph are possible from midday on.
Detroit Weather: Calm day before a wet & windy Thursday
Today: Partly sunny morning, mostly cloudy afternoon with a high of 43°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Rain develops after midnight and increases in intensity through sunrise. Low of 33°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Thursday: Widespread heavy rain in the morning. We'll get a break from rain around...
Detroit Weather: A mild week ahead. Watching Wednesday night for freezing rain.
Tonight: Clouds increase with a low of 32° early overnight. Temperatures slowly rise into the mid to upper 30s by morning as the wind increases. Light rain possible after 4am. North of M59 there is a very slight chance of light freezing rain. Winds: SSE 10-25 mph. Tuesday: There...
