Holland, MI

927thevan.com

UPDATE: Holland Voters to Decide on May 2 About Proposed Waterfront Holland Land Swap

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 3, 2023) – Residents in the city of Holland can decide on the future of the Tulip City’s waterfront this spring. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the City Council approved ballot language that would put before voters on the May 2nd election the choice of authorizing the sale of the James DeYoung plant site off of Pine Avenue, as well as property off of Kollen Park Drive, as part of the Waterfront Holland development initiative. Geenen DeKock Properties is looking to move the Verplank Dock operations to the DeYoung site in a “land swap,” converting the current dock site to a mixed-used development that expands public access to Lake Macatawa.
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Management of Kalamazoo’s downtown gets reboot

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Changes are afoot as two authorities work with the city of Kalamazoo and other partners to rewrite the way the city’s crucial downtown area is managed. Business owners, dependent on people being drawn downtown, are anxious for changes, and want to see plans to turn into action.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Private funding concerns lead Ottawa County clerk to withdraw from national election program

WEST OLIVE, MI – The Ottawa County clerk has decided to withdraw from a national, nonpartisan program over concerns about private dollars funding elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck announced this week he was withdrawing his office from consideration to participate in the Centers for Election Excellence initiative, a new, national program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers

Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
MICHIGAN STATE
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log February 1-3, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI

