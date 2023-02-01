Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
UPDATE: Holland Voters to Decide on May 2 About Proposed Waterfront Holland Land Swap
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 3, 2023) – Residents in the city of Holland can decide on the future of the Tulip City’s waterfront this spring. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the City Council approved ballot language that would put before voters on the May 2nd election the choice of authorizing the sale of the James DeYoung plant site off of Pine Avenue, as well as property off of Kollen Park Drive, as part of the Waterfront Holland development initiative. Geenen DeKock Properties is looking to move the Verplank Dock operations to the DeYoung site in a “land swap,” converting the current dock site to a mixed-used development that expands public access to Lake Macatawa.
Walker Planning Commission hears from residents on proposed development near Alpine Avenue
WALKER, Mich. — A decision on a proposed development near Alpine Avenue has been tabled after residents expressed concern at the Walker Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday. The proposal would add 186 multi-family homes to the green space along Green Ridge Drive NW between Alpine Avenue and West River...
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
Agreement to develop property near Grand Rapids amphitheater approved by arena board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority leading the charge to build a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in Grand Rapids approved an agreement Friday with a private group to explore development opportunities on land adjacent to the proposed venue. In addition, officials said they hope to have the amphitheater open...
Management of Kalamazoo’s downtown gets reboot
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Changes are afoot as two authorities work with the city of Kalamazoo and other partners to rewrite the way the city’s crucial downtown area is managed. Business owners, dependent on people being drawn downtown, are anxious for changes, and want to see plans to turn into action.
What’s that being built in Grand Rapids Township? Residential developer has big plans.
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — Not far from another residential development, a new project is taking shape in Grand Rapids Township. The development on the site, which covers more than 20 acres along Knapp Street, is expected to help address the housing shortage in the Grand Rapids area.
Private funding concerns lead Ottawa County clerk to withdraw from national election program
WEST OLIVE, MI – The Ottawa County clerk has decided to withdraw from a national, nonpartisan program over concerns about private dollars funding elections. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck announced this week he was withdrawing his office from consideration to participate in the Centers for Election Excellence initiative, a new, national program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections.
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
Whitmer revives 2 university board appointments rejected by GOP lawmakers
Lansing — With Democrats now in control in the state Legislature, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back two university board appointments that were blocked by Republican lawmakers last year. Whitmer announced Thursday she has again selected former state Rep. Jon Hoadley, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, to serve on...
Holland Police Log February 1-3, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
Muskegon 'misfits' create new, unique entertainment space downtown
Socibowl is the latest entrepreneurial project taken on by the owners of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company and the Brewer's Lounge Taproom
Unfair labor practice charge filed against LMCU; credit union denies claim
An unfair labor charge has been filed against Lake Michigan Credit Union after an employee claims he was fired for leading workers in their effort to unionize. The credit union denies the claim.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Fuel spill keeps lane of US-131 closed until Feb. 17
A fuel spill near Rockford that was expected to take just a few days to clean up is now expected to close the road for three weeks.
