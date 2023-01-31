Read full article on original website
Over 320 Million Credit Cards to Be Issued Globally by 2027 as Digital Card Issuance Platforms Expand Into New Markets
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of credit cards issued via digital card issuance platforms will exceed 321 million globally by 2027, from 120 million in 2023. This growth of almost 170% reflects the use of new advanced digital capabilities, such as digital loyalty schemes and instant issuance, as card issuers aim to combat competition, including buy now pay later.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
New technologies provide grain cart harvesting solution
The premiere of the OMNiDRIVE driverless tractor and grain cart harvesting solution are some of the latest technologies to help farmers.
US Foods Adds Bear Robotics and 7shifts to CHECK® Business Tools Program to Help Operators Address Labor Challenges
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced the addition of two transformative technology offerings to its CHECK® Business Tools program: Bear Robotics and 7shifts. US Foods CHECK Business Tools program provides foodservice operators with a growing suite of technology solutions designed to help drive traffic, simplify staffing and reduce waste. Bear Robotics and 7shifts were ultimately selected to join the US Foods CHECK Business Tools line-up after participating in the company’s Innovative Partnerships incubator program with more than 20 restaurant technology companies vying for the opportunity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005323/en/ US Foods CHECK Business Tools program (Photo: Business Wire)
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more locations, including all Harmon stores
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including all Harmon stores. All 50 Harmon stores, which sell beauty and health products, will close. The retailer last week said it didn’t have the resources to pay off its debts. Embattled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing even more...
Walmart rolls out its new store design to 6 stores
Walmart is expanding its new store design it first tested last year in Arkansas. The big box store’s new design is focused on getting consumers to spend on discretionary items, such as home furnishings, apparel and products in beauty. The new design is rolling out to six stores by...
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
Pilot study shows how zero waste in food supply chain could be achieved through smart IoT technology
The REAMIT project (Improving Resource Efficiency of Agribusiness supply chains by Minimizing waste using big data and IoT sensors) aims to save 1.8Mt of food waste or €3B per year in North-West Europe and prevent 5.5Mt/yr of CO2 emissions. It involves a consortium of food and technology organizations and universities, including Nottingham Tent University (NTU).
NBCUniversal Ad Group Formalizes New Exec Structure, Streamlining Efforts Across Broadcast, Sports, Cable & Streaming
NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnerships group has formalized a new executive structure reflecting its recent moves to streamline efforts in broadcast, cable, sports and streaming. In a blog post, Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships, said the new setup aims to “continue mirroring how our customers use One Platform,” the company’s system for advertisers. The changes come as the company is looking to fortify its resources in data, distribution, ad tech, commercial innovation and measurement. NBCU is getting set to host its annual developer conference, One23, next month ahead of NewFronts and upfront presentations in May. While the blog post does...
B2Broker Launches Match-Trader White Label Solution To Help Brokerage Businesses Build a Full-Fledged Trading Platform
B2Broker – a global provider of cryptocurrency and FX liquidity – is taking its white-label solutions to new heights by integrating with the Match-Trader platform. The company's clients will now gain access to remarkable commercials, instant integration into the powerful B2Core platform, plus so much more. Following up on its cTrader integration of 2022, this latest venture proves that B2Broker is dedicated to providing customers with an all-encompassing yet adjustable option.
FourKites & cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders & Shippers
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005027/en/ FourKites & cargonerds partner to bring enhanced cost and time savings to global freight forwarders and shippers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fintech P97 Networks, Visa to Enhance Mobile Payment Capabilities for C-Store Industry
P97 Networks, a connected commerce, mobile payments, and mobility services provider, announced that it is teaming up with Visa to deploy its token technology. This collaboration will “help reduce friction with in-car payments, enable EV charging payments across public networks, and further accelerate mobile payment innovation and acceptance.”. The...
Getir lays off 100 employees in the latest sign of trouble for the rapid-delivery startup
Rapid-delivery startup Getir laid off about 100 employees at the end of January. Store closures could be next after its deal with Gorillas.
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
Picnic, a food automation startup that sells a pizza-making robot, lays off employees
Food automation startup Picnic is laying off employees, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff amid the tech downturn. A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts to GeekWire Wednesday. The Seattle startup did not provide an updated headcount, or information on which positions are being affected. It has around 100 employees, according to LinkedIn.
