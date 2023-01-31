Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart announces major update to its online marketplace – and it could mean a $500 ad credit to grow your business
WALMART has debuted new limited-time discounts to entice sellers to join the company's online third-party marketplace. Merchants who sign up for the platform Walmart Marketplace can get a $500 credit to use on the chain's sponsored ad program. To receive the credit, sellers need to opt in through an email,...
There’s a Rapidly Growing Side Hustle Nobody is Talking About… Selling Digital Products
Whether you heard about it or not, selling digital products is like this holy grail of internet money. I mean, this person made $93k selling digital templates. Mostly because it’s virtually free to start, the skill barrier is very low, and there’s no shipping time. So most of the hassle you might get with a traditional store is nearly completely eliminated.
retailleader.com
Your third-party delivery company soon will be your technical solution provider
As third-party delivery companies scale back shopping services, and grocers retake fulfillment, aggregators like Instacart shift focus to search, retail media and transaction support. Third-party delivery platforms have transformed essential retail during the past few years, and they have changed the landscape of how consumers source groceries and other CPG...
mytotalretail.com
Brand Reliance on Cookies is Ruining the Element of Surprise for Consumers (and Yes, They Resent it)
Forget about "Cookie Doomsday." Even if Google never fully deprecates the third-party cookie in Chrome, retailers still need to ditch those bits of code as soon as they can. The simple fact is that third-party cookies are destroying consumers’ ability to shop the way they want to shop, and the long-term fallout from the resulting consumer frustration could be devastating for retailers.
Media Subscriptions Account for Half of All Churn by Cash-Strapped Consumers
As consumers reprioritize their bill payments, PYMNTS data shows digital media subscriptions are often skipped. Payment issues are a major problem for subscription businesses, accounting for almost half of all churn, as FlexPay CEO Darryl Hicks told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview. “If you look at where the...
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Why PayPal Users Need to Check Their Accounts (Right Now)
PayPal customers attacked and personal information compromised.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
retailleader.com
Walmart rolls out its new store design to 6 stores
Walmart is expanding its new store design it first tested last year in Arkansas. The big box store’s new design is focused on getting consumers to spend on discretionary items, such as home furnishings, apparel and products in beauty. The new design is rolling out to six stores by...
How Airbnb Saved the Company from Bankruptcy by Selling Cereal
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 5 years, you’re probably familiar with the home rental site Airbnb.com. Airbnb was founded in August 2008, by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, and Joe Gebbia.
Motley Fool
Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?
Amazon became the first company in history to lose $1 trillion in valuation. Both its online retail arm and cloud services business have seen growth rates slow. It remains the online destination of choice for consumers, and AWS has plenty of growth levers to pull. You’re reading a free article...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
Gizmodo
A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.
Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
retailleader.com
January 31 Webinar: State of the Industry Quarterly
Q4 often shakes up the retail industry across sectors as consumers enter the period of holiday spending and gift purchasing. But, beyond the traditional holiday shopping season, what trends and news shaped the industry this past quarter?
retailleader.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more locations, including all Harmon stores
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including all Harmon stores. All 50 Harmon stores, which sell beauty and health products, will close. The retailer last week said it didn’t have the resources to pay off its debts. Embattled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing even more...
CNBC
Amazon's advertising business grew 19%, while Google and Meta both deal with slowdowns
Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
You can now shop at Walmart via text with their free Text to Shop mobile app
The Walmart Marketplace website states that it receives almost 120 million unique visitors monthly. Many of these shoppers may be pleased to know that Walmart has introduced Text to Shop, its new mobile app designed to make shopping a more pleasant experience for customers. A similar text-based AI tool called Jetblack was launched by Walmart in 2020 but was shut down after two years, according to Business Insider.
TechCrunch
Addressable raises $7.5M to match crypto wallets to Twitter accounts. But how?
Addressable has a digital fingerprinting startup that claims to be able to match anonymous crypto wallets with social media accounts. Indeed, it’s so confident it can do this, that it claims to have matched 17 million crypto wallet holders with their Twitter accounts. That’s quite a tall order, but...
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Comments / 0