retailleader.com

Your third-party delivery company soon will be your technical solution provider

As third-party delivery companies scale back shopping services, and grocers retake fulfillment, aggregators like Instacart shift focus to search, retail media and transaction support. Third-party delivery platforms have transformed essential retail during the past few years, and they have changed the landscape of how consumers source groceries and other CPG...
mytotalretail.com

Brand Reliance on Cookies is Ruining the Element of Surprise for Consumers (and Yes, They Resent it)

Forget about "Cookie Doomsday." Even if Google never fully deprecates the third-party cookie in Chrome, retailers still need to ditch those bits of code as soon as they can. The simple fact is that third-party cookies are destroying consumers’ ability to shop the way they want to shop, and the long-term fallout from the resulting consumer frustration could be devastating for retailers.
PYMNTS

Media Subscriptions Account for Half of All Churn by Cash-Strapped Consumers

As consumers reprioritize their bill payments, PYMNTS data shows digital media subscriptions are often skipped. Payment issues are a major problem for subscription businesses, accounting for almost half of all churn, as FlexPay CEO Darryl Hicks told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview. “If you look at where the...
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
retailleader.com

Walmart rolls out its new store design to 6 stores

Walmart is expanding its new store design it first tested last year in Arkansas. The big box store’s new design is focused on getting consumers to spend on discretionary items, such as home furnishings, apparel and products in beauty. The new design is rolling out to six stores by...
Motley Fool

Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?

Amazon became the first company in history to lose $1 trillion in valuation. Both its online retail arm and cloud services business have seen growth rates slow. It remains the online destination of choice for consumers, and AWS has plenty of growth levers to pull. You’re reading a free article...
Gizmodo

A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.

Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
retailleader.com

January 31 Webinar: State of the Industry Quarterly

Q4 often shakes up the retail industry across sectors as consumers enter the period of holiday spending and gift purchasing. But, beyond the traditional holiday shopping season, what trends and news shaped the industry this past quarter?
retailleader.com

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more locations, including all Harmon stores

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including all Harmon stores. All 50 Harmon stores, which sell beauty and health products, will close. The retailer last week said it didn’t have the resources to pay off its debts. Embattled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is closing even more...
CNBC

Amazon's advertising business grew 19%, while Google and Meta both deal with slowdowns

Amazon's online advertising business continues to grow fast, increasingly challenging digital ad titans like Meta and Google. The e-commerce giant's advertising unit is still a small fraction of the overall $149.2 billion it recorded in sales for the fourth quarter. Amazon now holds 7.3% of the overall online ad market,...
Amarie M.

You can now shop at Walmart via text with their free Text to Shop mobile app

The Walmart Marketplace website states that it receives almost 120 million unique visitors monthly. Many of these shoppers may be pleased to know that Walmart has introduced Text to Shop, its new mobile app designed to make shopping a more pleasant experience for customers. A similar text-based AI tool called Jetblack was launched by Walmart in 2020 but was shut down after two years, according to Business Insider.
TechCrunch

Addressable raises $7.5M to match crypto wallets to Twitter accounts. But how?

Addressable has a digital fingerprinting startup that claims to be able to match anonymous crypto wallets with social media accounts. Indeed, it’s so confident it can do this, that it claims to have matched 17 million crypto wallet holders with their Twitter accounts. That’s quite a tall order, but...
PYMNTS

Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message

With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.

