Albany, NY

CBS Sports

Octave scores 27, Holy Cross beats Boston University 82-70

BOSTON (AP) Joseph Octave scored 27 points as Holy Cross beat Boston University 82-70 on Wednesday night. Octave had five rebounds and three steals for the Crusaders (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League). Will Batchelder scored 21 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 5 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Gerrale Gates recorded 17 points and was 6-of-13 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'I think it provides some stability': HC football coach Bob Chesney says about his new contract extension

WORCESTER — The Holy Cross football team added 10 players on National Signing Day Wednesday, and coach Bob Chesney is excited about HC’s newcomers, who join the 21 players the Crusaders welcomed during the early signing period in December. “We feel good about it,” Chesney said. “We filled some voids we had, and we were able to add to our depth in some other positions.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Something frigid this way comes

Coming off of a top-five warmest January for all southern New England climate sites, including Boston, the intense cold set to move into the region will certainly be a shock for many of us. In fact, this may be the coldest air we've seen in seven years. Boston and Worcester...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM

Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Barclay Street in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Barclay Street in Worcester. Police were seen taking several photos of the crime scene and evidence on the ground. No further information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WORCESTER, MA

