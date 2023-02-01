Macario Macias-Melendes, 74, of Hickory passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his residence. He was born Jan. 2, 1949 in Durango, Mexico to the late Matias-Macias and Aurora-Melendes. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Macario’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Newton. Father James M. Collins will officiate. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 N.C. Hwy 16, Newton, N.C. 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Macias-Melendes family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Macias-Melendes family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO