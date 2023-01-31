In just three seconds, this boat broke a world record. Usually, when we’re talking about boats in drag racing, you might be thinking about a Charger or Challenger. All jokes aside, the majority of the time when people think about a straight line speed they mostly imagine cars. However, there is another type of drag racing which is even crazier, and it uses quite a lot of the same tactics to achieve high speeds. That is nautical drag racing. You might not have ever seen a racing boat before but when you see what these ships are capable of you might just become a fan.

20 DAYS AGO