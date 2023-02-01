ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system

SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

Diamond Hill Park pond work being done; pump track next

CUMBERLAND – Work to turn the former muddy and often dry pond in front of the Diamond Hill Park stage is continuing this week, including aeration and installation of new walking ramps. The work is part of several more upgrades being done mostly through grant funds in the park,...
CUMBERLAND, RI

