College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news
Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate
The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival
A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC
One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
Crimson Tide, Nick Saban’s NIL announcement should strike fear into rival schools
The Alabama football program figures to be one of the two or three most motivated teams in the country in 2023 after failing to make the College Football Playoff in the 2o22 season. It seems like Nick Saban is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to put the Crimson Tide on top in football and the other major intercollegiate sports.
All-American Punter, Kicker Announces Major Commitment
One of the top special teams players in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Wednesday. Gabe Russo, who is an Under Armour All-American, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That came after he got a scholarship offer from Kentucky. ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement
The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Coaches on the Hot Seat Going into 2023
Logan Jones gives his opinion on what five coaches will be on the hot seat going into 2023
Alabama picks former Notre Dame coach as offensive coordinator
Alabama has its next offensive coordinator as former Notre Dame play-caller Tommy Rees has accepted the position, according to multiple reports. Rees previously served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame since the 2020 season. Rees quickly emerged as the top target for ...
Oklahoma Signs Receiver Out of Nashville
Trey Brown comes to OU out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he played wideout and defensive back.
It's decision day for four-star Mazeo Bennett
Decision day has arrived for long-time South Carolina football target Mazeo Bennett. Listed as an “athlete” but being recruited as a wide receiver all the way, the Greenville (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star standout will announce his decision at noon on Friday, Feb. 3. Bennett Tweeted that time...
SEC with seven top-10 teams in preseason coaches' poll
Seven Southeastern Conference baseball teams rank in the top-10 of the Preseason USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll.
Signing day ends recruiting sagas for QB Rashada, CB McClain
The opening of college football’s traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle’s most notable recruitments. Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State. “Glad to truly be home!” Rashada posted on Twitter. Also in the Pac-12, Cormani McClain, previously committed to Miami, signed with Colorado to make it two straight years that coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star cornerback.
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
Best NFL landing spot for Vols WR Jalin Hyatt has become clear
We’re still a couple of months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, but the best landing spot for Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jaapparenttt is already obvious. There’s a litany of mock drafts this time of year (there will be even more in March and April). And it’s impossible to keep up with all of them.
