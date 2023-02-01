Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
ecori.org
Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street
PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
ABC6.com
Scaffolding collapses off Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 6-story-high scaffolding fell from the Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro Friday, police said. Around 5 p.m., police received a call about an item falling onto a parked car near the building. Police then reached out to the North Attleboro Fire Department, which...
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
rinewstoday.com
RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs
Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
ABC6.com
Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International
CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
Valley Breeze
WHA extends executive director search
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
Valley Breeze
Stadium Theatre presents Conversations with Spirits
WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present Conversations with Spirits featuring Roland Comtois on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Comtois will share stories from a lifetime of spiritual communications, offer messages from loved ones and review his “Purple Paper” messages.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket opens warming shelter on Main Street
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open today, Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will also be preparing three fresh meals per day.
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
Valley Breeze
Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter open 24 hours as warming center in Providence
PROVIDENCE – Emmanuel House, the homeless shelter of the Diocese of Providence is operating 24 hours a day as both a shelter and state warming center for the duration of the cold weather. Those seeking shelter or warmth can call Emmanuel House at 401-421-7888 or go directly to Emmanuel...
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
Valley Breeze
Gentian Club hosts flower arranging demonstrations
SCITUATE – The Gentian Garden Club will host a flower arranging demonstration at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.; and at North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pre-register to be entered in the raffle...
Valley Breeze
Simplified food truck rules up for consideration
CUMBERLAND – Town officials are set to correct an admitted mistake made three years ago when they approved new rules for food trucks. An ordinance amending Article IX of the town’s code of ordinances, pertaining to mobile food trucks operating within the town, would nix the process put in place in early 2021 that no one followed through on enforcing.
Comments / 0