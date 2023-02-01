Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 22 HOURS AGO