Pawtucket, RI

ABC6.com

Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ecori.org

Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street

PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
LINCOLN, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs

Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday

CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International

CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

WHA extends executive director search

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Stadium Theatre presents Conversations with Spirits

WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present Conversations with Spirits featuring Roland Comtois on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Comtois will share stories from a lifetime of spiritual communications, offer messages from loved ones and review his “Purple Paper” messages.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket opens warming shelter on Main Street

PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open today, Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will also be preparing three fresh meals per day.
PAWTUCKET, RI
iheart.com

RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.

Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
PROVIDENCE, RI
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system

SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

Gentian Club hosts flower arranging demonstrations

SCITUATE – The Gentian Garden Club will host a flower arranging demonstration at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.; and at North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pre-register to be entered in the raffle...
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

Simplified food truck rules up for consideration

CUMBERLAND – Town officials are set to correct an admitted mistake made three years ago when they approved new rules for food trucks. An ordinance amending Article IX of the town’s code of ordinances, pertaining to mobile food trucks operating within the town, would nix the process put in place in early 2021 that no one followed through on enforcing.
CUMBERLAND, RI

