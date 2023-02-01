Read full article on original website
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.07MM shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.15MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Microvision (MVIS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.09MM shares of Microvision, Inc. (MVIS). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.69MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)
Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Nordic American Tanker (NAT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.16MM shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 9.59MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.45MM shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.72MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.48MM shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.48MM shares and 9.50% of the company, an increase in...
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Is Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Undervalued Despite AMD’s Strength?
Things have gotten worse for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) following the release of unimpressive Q4 results that preceded a solid AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) quarter. Indeed, AMD's strength is giving INTC some trouble. Despite the magnitude of Intel stock's decline, I still don't think there's much value to be had at these depths. Like many analysts covering Intel, I am neutral.
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
