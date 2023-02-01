Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2017 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has again approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor.

