Reynolds Vows More Action To Respond To Parents’ Objections To School Library Materials
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for...
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Editorial: The Iowa legislature should take more time in debating and amending bills
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa legislature has been moving bills along at what feels like a record pace. In this age, when most people feel like their government doesn’t do anything, speed is rare. But speed may not always produce the best results. When proposed bills are...
Fines proposed for violating Iowa’s ‘divisive concepts’ law
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the...
Malpractice lawsuit filed as lawmakers debate caps on damages from medical lawsuits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christina Nash was planning to travel back to Johnson County. She said her Dad, Michael Dreckman, was recovering from quadruple coronary artery bypass surgery. Two days after the operation, he began sitting up and walking. “Dad, each day, he’s getting better,” Nash said “They really...
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new health care bill may be advancing through the legislature, but not without facing criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and from both pro-life and abortion rights advocates. A subcommittee heard testimony, then passed the bill sending it...
IA governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies.
Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books
A bill that received preliminary approval by an Iowa House subcommittee on Wednesday would require school districts and charter schools to make classroom materials available to parents along with a list of their library books and a process to challenge them. House File 5 is similar to a bill that was approved by the full […] The post Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa City school district calls for increase in aid, restoration of Iowa Code Chapter 20
The Iowa City Community School District is calling for the reinstation of Iowa Code Chapter 20 collective bargaining legislation and more Supplemental State Aid in 2023. According to the district’s 2023 legislative priorities, a focus is being placed on five key areas:. Invest in Iowa’s future. Fully fund...
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee
A bill that opponents said would endanger LGBTQ students failed Tuesday in the Iowa House Education Committee after heated debate. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers advanced two other bills Tuesday that would restrict school instruction related to gender identity and data collection on topics such as students’ sexual orientation and mental health. The bill that failed, House […] The post Parental consent requirement for students’ gender identity change fails in committee appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bill Would Let Parents Sue A School With Instruction About Gender Identity In Grades K-8
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill to ban Iowa schools from having materials or instruction about gender identity in kindergarten through eighth-grade classes has cleared a senate subcommittee. Bill backer Amber Williams of Urbandale says as a kid, she was a tomboy. Jill Bjorklund of Ankeny, an opponent of...
Bill Targeting Gender Identity Moves Forward In Iowa Legislature
(Des Moines) The bill forcing teachers to tell parents their child’s gender identity is ready for debate in the Iowa House. The proposal also says teachers can’t affirm students’ gender identity, and parents can press legal action if they do. Several organizations are concerned that the legislation will negatively affect the mental health of Iowa’s LGBTQ+ youth. The proposal passed through the House Education Committee yesterday.
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan
Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public …. Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan. Senate Republicans passed school funding, Democrats …. Senate Republicans passed a new funding plan for public schools that matches...
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
Legislative Mistake Marrs Budgets For Countless IA Communities
Iowa's lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than originally intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers, but would reduce cities' and counties' projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
Clarifying line of succession in Iowa goverment
Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2017 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has again approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor.
