ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

IA Regulators Require Release of MidAmerican Wind Energy Studies

(KMAland) -- Environmental groups are pleased with an Iowa Utilities Board ruling that requires MidAmerican Energy to make planning studies public for its Iowa Wind PRIME project. The massive green energy project is expected to add more than 2,000 megawatts of wind energy and 50 megawatts of solar energy to...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Pharmacy Association holds expo this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Pharmacy Association’s (IPA) annual expo is back in Des Moines Friday through Sunday. One topic on the agenda is shortages at major pharmacy chains across the state and country forcing them to cut back hours. Emmeline Paintsil, the IPA’s Director of Professional Affairs, said it’s not simply an overall supply […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Summit says it has easements for 2/3rds of its Iowa pipeline route

Summit Carbon Solutions has announced property owners have given voluntary access to land along two-thirds of the proposed route of its carbon pipeline. According to a news release from the company, more than a thousand landowners have signed contracts to let the pipeline cross through their properties. Summit plans to collect carbon from ethanol plants and transport it through a pipeline to underground storage in North Dakota.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
FORT MADISON, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Fines Proposed for Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law

(Radio Iowa) A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says parents should have access to school curriculum, but the bill would prevent teachers from adding new material that would benefit students.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

House votes to withdraw more grant money from Iowa Veterans Trust Fund

The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The $500,000 allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be $800,000 in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
LINN COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's Mobile ID app delayed to make it safer

ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa's new mobile ID is being delayed to make the app safer. It's been a few years since the Iowa Department of Transportation announced a new plan to let Iowans put their driver’s licenses on their phones. The mobile ID app was supposed to be...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Seventeen Iowa Nursing Homes Closed in 2022

(Radio Iowa) Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association C-E-O Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. “These facilities are closing as a result of financial strain, primarily related to the cost of staffing facilities,” Willett says. “Year-on-year wage inflation of more than 15% has bitten into the sector. Medicaid rates have not moved in those two years and facilities in these smaller communities have found it impossible to continue to operate.” The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer’s Office wants to give it back to you!. The Iowa Great...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy