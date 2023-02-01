KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.

