Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Overland Park, Kan. Frank Iams, 79, was last seen Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 9600 block of Wedd Dr. in Overland Park. Iams is described as a white male...
KCPD opens homicide investigation after shooting victim arrives at the hospital overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide. Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital regarding a shooting victim who had been privately driven to the hospital. The victim was rushed into the hospital for treatment but was...
Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a family member to what they call a senseless crime. Kansas City, Kansas, police said 19-year-old Adhel Deng was the victim of a homicide. Now, her loved ones in...
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
19-year-old dead in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police say a victim was shot near East 71st and Askew and died at the hospital a short time later.
Kansas City police say missing 9-year-old girl found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe. Naomi Slayden, 9, was missing since Wednesday morning in the area of 99 Street and Richmond Drive. Police say she is safe.
Victim found shot dead inside vehicle in east Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department says a victim was found shot and declared dead inside of a vehicle near 24th and Brighton Avenue Tuesday.
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
Kansas City firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at apartment complex on E. Linwood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the Mayfair Linwood Apartments at 1224 E. LInwood Blvd. on a fire call. When they arrived, they found a fire on the...
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
Two people in custody following double shooting in Douglas County
Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on suspicion of battery after discovering two shooting victims in a home.
