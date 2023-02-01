ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
ATCHISON, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police arrest Kansas woman for alleged car theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just after noon Tuesday, a 29 year old victim reported the theft of a 1992 Mercury passenger car from a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
KCTV 5

Family mourns after 19-year-old is found dead in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A family of refugees from South Sudan, who now lives in Kansas, is grappling with losing a family member to what they call a senseless crime. Kansas City, Kansas, police said 19-year-old Adhel Deng was the victim of a homicide. Now, her loved ones in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy