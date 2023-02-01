Read full article on original website
🎙Gifts to Heartland Foundation to be matched during February
Get more than double the local impact with a charitable gift this month. The annual Heartland Community Foundation match month has returned this February. As the group continues to build its coffers, the annual assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation allows it to positively impact community groups and projects throughout the year.
2023 Hays Chamber award winners announced at banquet
On Tuesday, The Chamber in Hays, Kansas, held its annual chamber awards banquet at the Memorial Union on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Eight awards were given to businesses, organizations and individuals who provided significant contributions to Ellis County. The sellout crowd of 402 guests enjoyed the evening’s...
Russell city public transportation not in service Friday or Saturday
RUSSELL - The City of Russell Public Transportation bus will not be in service this Friday or Saturday, due to staffing issues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Hays PD Activity Report, Jan. 22-28, 2023
The Hays Police Department responded to 75 calls from Jan. 22-28, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Ness City credit union merges with Heartland Credit Union
HUTCHINSON — Following approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the Kansas Department of Credit Unions, United Credit Union is now part of Heartland Credit Union. The effective date of the merger was Feb. 1. “As a credit union that supports the same values and dedication to excellent...
🎙 Hays Chamber’s Legislative Coffee series returns for 2023
Area residents will once again have the opportunity to hear directly from their local legislators during the Hays Chamber’s 2023 Legislative Coffee Series. The first of the three Saturday morning events is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Hays Public Library, 1205 Main. “This is...
Volunteers needed for Fort Larned's mountain gun firing demos
From the Fort Larned National Historic Site... If you have ever attended one of Fort Larned’s annual events, you may have been to one of our most popular types of programs — a firing demonstration. Though this is a fun experience for our visitors, it takes trained and skilled presenters in order to do it safely. This is where we need your help! We are looking for volunteers to help us safely present firing demonstrations with both small arms (rifles) and the 12-Pounder Mountain Howitzer.
NW Kan. students awarded scholarships at Barton CC
GREAT BEND — The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Burdett. Elizabeth Rasmussen, Golda Underhill Bailey Memorial...
Great Bend Mayor enjoying the ride; undecided on future term
It has been just over three years with Cody Schmidt serving as the Great Bend Mayor. The 2004 Great Bend High School graduate acknowledged that he has enjoyed the successes and challenges that have come with the position, but he is unsure if he’ll seek a third term in this upcoming fall election.
Fort Hays State releases fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll
A total of 1,624 students earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
Heart of a Tiger: FHSU Online at 25 years
The summer of 1997 was a period marked by great triumph and tragedy. In June, the world was introduced to the world of wizardry with the UK publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. In July, NASA’s Pathfinder rover safely landed on Mars and began sending back data and stunning images from the “Red Planet.” And in August, the world learned of the tragic death of Princess Diana in Paris.
Hays admissions counselor honored by NCK Tech
Twice a year, North Central Kansas Technical College awards a member of our staff or faculty with a 212° Award. The purpose of the 212° Award is to recognize individuals who demonstrate superior dedication and the willingness to go that extra degree. 212 degrees is the boiling point of water. We’ve all watched it happen as water goes from still to rumbling when it reaches that threshold. That boiling point is a transformation point. The water is transformed from calm and still, to boiling, and things start to happen. Recipients of this award will be employees who voluntarily go above and beyond the call of duty. These employees demonstrate a positive attitude and commitment to their profession, students, fellow employees, and a loyalty to the mission of NCK Tech.
Heartland Credit Union completes merger with United Credit Union
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the Kansas Department of Credit Unions, United Credit Union is now part of Heartland Credit Union. The effective date of the merger is February 1, 2023. “As a credit union that supports the same values and dedication...
Children’s mental health hospital opens in Hays, filling a need
A new mental health hospital for children is opening in western Kansas, an area of the state experts say is in desperate need.
KDHE: 11 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 21 and 27. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County fell to the moderate-incidence category, the KDHE reported. Trego, Gove, Thomas and Rawlins county were...
Hays splits with Dodge City
Hays High resumed Western Athletic Conference play with Dodge City on Friday evening. It was the first of two February meetings between the two teams. Hays and Dodge City entered the night tied with Liberal at the top of the conference standings. The Red Demons would leave Hays still with a share of the WAC lead after beating the Indians 37-36. Hays led just once in the game at 7-6 on their only made three pointer in the game by Riley Dreher. Dodge City outscored Hays by one point in each of the first two quarters for a 20-18 halftime lead.
🎥 Moran at Hays town hall: 'We can't continue doing what we're doing'
More than 70 people attended last week's town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., at BriefSpace in downtown Hays. Earlier in the afternoon, Moran was a guest speaker at the Camber Children's Mental Health ribbon cutting for its new youth acute and residential mental health treatment facility near the Hays Regional Airport.
Russell groups trying to land Buc-ee's convenience store
Just 262 miles to go, you can hold it. So says one of the many signs promoting the up-and-coming super chain of Buc-ee's convenience stores popular in the southern United States. But not if Russell Economic Development and CVB and Russell Development Inc. can do anything about it. Eco Devo Director Mike Parsons said there is a push to bring the chain to the I-70 corridor in Kansas.
Police: Attempted Kansas kidnapping "falsely reported"
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington say it was "falsely reported." According to a statement from Hoisington Police on Friday, "During the course of the investigation it was discovered the information was falsely reported and the case is concluded." "You have to take...
Judicial system 'leaky pipeline;' few rapists end up in prison
For victims of sexual violence seeking justice, the wheels of the court system grind slowly. Sexual violence cases can take up to two years to resolve, according to Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson. Among those few cases that make it all the way to a conclusion within court system, many...
